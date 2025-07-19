Anya Taylor-Joy is a real-life mermaid in blissful beachwear

If there ever were to be a reprise of Ron Howard hit 1984 rom-com Splash, we’d bet our bottom dollar that Anya Taylor-Joy would land the leading role.

The actress radiates sirenic stardom - with long blonde locks, porcelain skin and wide brown eyes captivating audiences via the big screen across the globe.

Photographed frolicking amongst the waves on Friday, Anya enjoyed some much-deserved time away from the bustling sets of Hollywood. The actress shared a series of images that allowed her loyal fans a glimpse inside her sun-drunk holiday, which involved ocean swims in blissful beachwear.

© @anyatyalorjoy Anya Taylor-Joy channelled mermaid magic while on holiday

Opting against a classic bikini, the 29-year-old took to the waves in a floaty pink long-sleeve that rippled with the current. Her platinum tresses were worn down - like her clothing, free to oscillate with the movement of the sea.

Oceanic themes have long held space in the fashion imagination. Most notably, aquatic themes were championed by Versace for the brand’s SS21 collection, which saw models including Adut Akech and Irina Shayk take to the runway in pastel gowns replete with crystal-encrusted starfish in rainbow hues.

© Getty Moschino SS01 © Getty Versace SS21

Donatella’s showcase was an homage to her brother Gianni Versace’s spring/summer 1992 collection, which immortalised seascape objects as a signature house staple.

Likewise, mermaid motifs could be spotted on Jeremy Scott’s spring/summer 2001 collection, where models hit the catwalk cocooned in conch-inspired bodysuits. It goes without saying that Blumarine is another luxury label that consistently incorporates deep-sea drama into its Y2K collections. Clue is in the name.

Mythology aside, water has been a source of inspiration for many emerging brands too. Di Petsa’s fluid, skin-caressing drapery and wet-look beauty concoctions lean into shipwrecked style - famously immortalised once again on the runway in Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren's Pirate collection for autumn/winter 1981.

High fashion is taking to the high seas - and Anya Taylor Joy is coming for the ride.