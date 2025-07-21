Simone Ashley flashes rare glimpse of whimsy tattoo in sleek summer dress

Simone Ashley is celebrating a milestone move to New York, and while London’s style set lies in mourning, the East Coast is gearing up for a fashion spectacle.

The Bridgerton actress has taken up residence in Manhattan, using her hop across the pond as a stylish excuse to up the sartorial ante.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the 30-year-old reflected on her time in the bustling city so far, documenting a series of striking outfits we’re taking notes from.

© @simoneashley The British actress offered up a rare glimpse of her feather-themed ink

The first image in the charming carousel depicted Simone posing in front of the city’s iconic skyline, peppered with skyscrapers that loom large over its residents.

For the candid moment, Simone sported a longline dress in a trending buttermilk hue, complete with ruffle detailing that adorned the straps and sides of the semi-sheer number.

She wore her tumbling raven tresses down loose, showcasing a glimpse of some large thin silver hoop earrings and her peacock feather tattoo on her left hand shoulder blade.

© @simoneashley The 30-year-old was spotted in a printed KNWLS look

Other snaps in the series depicted Simone sporting Staud’s Phare Mini Dress, featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder design with bardot detailing, a mini silhouette and a radiant aqua blue colourway.

The silver screen veteran was also captured wearing KNWLS’s matching Aldra set, consisting of a twist-front top and skirt featuring adjustable front lacing and a delicate tie neckline. Finished with a back keyhole detail secured by a single button, the co-ord is crafted in a hazy floral print washed in fiery earth tones. So, despite her new American postcode (or should we say zipcode), Simone is still a fully-fledged fan of British design.

© @simoneashley Staud's vibrant aqua mini dress made for a striking summer aesthetic

The actress has been relishing summer style as of late, sharing several unmissable looks via her colourful Instagram feed for all to coo over.

Before touching down in The Big Apple, Simone stepped out in London for an evening out with friends, slipping into Alaïa’s Gingham Knit Maxi Dress for the after-hours soirée.

And her wardrobe shows no sign of slowing down. The actress is reportedly the latest new addition to the cast of the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2, according to Deadline. Filming is currently underway on the upcoming sequel, with production taking place in both New York City and Italy.

In short? It seems that Simone’s shopping habits are by no means moving at a glacial pace...