Simone Ashley is a futuristic vision in nylon bralette and mini skirt

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has provided enough sartorial entertainment to keep the fashion media occupied for months.

With only one day left of the exclusive event, the A-lister sphere has been bringing out the big guns en masse, delivering stunning outfits (regardless of the controversial dress code) for all to coo over.

On Thursday, Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley touched down in the French haute spot (couldn’t resist), turning out a modern aesthetic that radiated space-age chic.

© GC Images Simone Ashley is seen at Hotel Martinez during day ten of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

The 30-year-old stepped out in a pearlescent nylon three-piece set, featuring a cropped sleeveless zip up jacket, a sleek bralette and a matching mini skirt with an A-line silhouette - all cut from the same white nylon fabric that leaned into futuristic fashion.

The It-Brit paired the look with some strappy white kitten heels and Prada’s Galleria leather bag in opaline blue, which currently retails online for £3,300. The luxurious accessory is crafted from smooth nappa leather, complete with two strap handles, the brand’s insignia metal triangle logo detailing and a spacious interior for all Cannes essentials.

© GC Images The actress radiated space-age chic in white nylon

Simone wore her dark hair down loose in mermaid beach waves, shielding her face from both the onslaught of paparazzi camera flashes and coastal sunshine with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

A rose gold watch adorned her right wrist, making for a glamorous yet practical accessory choice for the highly anticipated appearance.

Nylon, invented in 1935 by DuPont, revolutionised fashion with its durability and versatility. It became iconic in the 1960s during the ‘space age fashion’ era, embraced for its contemporary sheen and waterproof nature.

Designers like André Courrèges popularised the contemporary fabric in mod looks, injecting his collections with futuristic fashion sensibilities. Later, Prada redefined nylon in the 1990s, turning utilitarian fabric into luxury with sleek, minimalist bags and apparel.

If Simone, who works closely with Prada, is rallying for a 1960s style comeback, then we’re taking note.