Simone Ashley’s gingham bodycon is a total summer dream

Fashion media can feel like a minefield most of the time - with an endless stream of influencers and celebrities indicating new trends to mentally note every other day.

With so many up-and-coming fads to think about, knowing what’s officially ‘in’ can be somewhat overwhelming. Thankfully, we have Simone Ashley - a certified style veteran who we can always count on to point us in the right direction.

On Thursday, the Bridgerton actress debuted her latest luxury look for all to coo over. The 30-year-old touched down in London for an evening out with friends, slipping into Alaïa’s Gingham Knit Maxi Dress for the after-hours soirée.

Rendered in sculpting stretch knit, the body-hugging design featured a tank top silhouette, tracing every contour with its ankle-skimming length. A subtle crew neckline complemented the nostalgic gingham print of the piece - available in amazonite blue or feminine pale pink.

Simone styled out the look by adding Prada’s sell-out Mini Wicker Bag into the mix, showcasing a blue and tan colourway, a natural woven design, twin top handles and a drawstring inner pouch that served up playful practicality - perfect for summertime outings that will take you from bar to beachside.

The 16Arlington muse wore her raven hair down loose in cool-girl tumbling curls, opting for a natural yet glowing makeup palette that framed her modelesque features.

© WireImage Gingham has become hot property among the style set

It’s hardly surprising that the actress’ latest sartorial offering is bang on the money for spring/summer 2025.

Gingham has been cropping up across all corners of the fashion sphere, saturating social media feeds and high streets alike.

The print, instantly recognisable by its feminine checked design, is a sartorial time capsule - simultaneously remaining fresh and flirtatious while harking back to the 1950s when Bridgette Bardot wed in a pink gingham dress.

Retro and romantic in equal measure, gingham has become hot property among style-savvy shoppers in the know. Cue Simone, and her ever-intriguing summer wardrobe that is truly a thing of pure wonder.