Oh to be Simone Ashley, sunning on a rooftop in a black bralet and itsy-bitsy shorts

Ah, the temperamental British summertime! One minute, glorious sunshine. The next, utter downpours.

So we felt nothing but jealousy when we clapped eyes on Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley basking in the London sun, high above the city's hustle, sunning herself in the glorious heatwave on a sumptuous rooftop in an ensemble perfect for the season ahead.

Simone, best known for her electric screen presence and red carpet elegance, leaned into the season’s most coveted silhouette — a masterclass in modern minimalism with a subversive twist.

© @simoneashley Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley basking in the London sun

The star opted for a stunning all-black ensemble consisting of a skimpy black bralet (that looks to be mesh, saucy!) Teamed with high-waisted black micro shorts with a frilled edge and black sculpted heels.

Anchoring the look is an oversized, high-shine black coat — an unexpected yet brilliant summer choice. Worn open, it creates a dramatic silhouette that contrasts the minimalism beneath.

© WireImage Simone Ashley looks superb in itsy bitsy micro pieces

Her pointed black mules complete the ensemble with polish. They’re sleek, architectural, and perfect for rooftop lounging or slipping into a bar at dusk.

Her hair flows in her signature tousled waves, and the absence of heavy accessories lets the outfit breathe.

© WireImage Simone Ashley at the the F1: The Movie European Premiere

The ensemble choice speaks to the prevailing trend of summer 2025: empowering lingerie-inspired outerwear that nods to boudoir allure with a dollop of sophistication.

Proving effortlessly that you don't need to reach for pastel colours or traditionally summery fare like broderie anglaise, those who lean towards the gothier side of life can still beat the heat in top-toe-black that looks so striking against the scorching sun.

We've done some investigating because (thank you journalism training) and we reckon this particular (and very superb) rooftop is The Penthouse at the Mandarin Oriental, fancy!

Simone has been doing the rounds for the the F1: The Movie press tour, despite sadly being cut from the final version of the film, but with an upcoming thriller in the works we're excited for what the beloved actress has in store for us next...