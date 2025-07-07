Simone Ashley is a bridal dream in slinky lace dress with unexpected detail

Simone Ashley and her ever-elegant wardrobe never disappoint - a fact very much reinforced by her latest European gateway.

The Bridgerton actress jetted off to Rome over the weekend, where she was joined by her close friend and 16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo in the ancient city.

Noting that it was her first time in the colourful metropolis, the 30-year-old shared a snippet of her off-duty wardrobe with her loyal legion of fans online.

© @simoneashley The Bridgerton actress wore Acne Studios for her Roman outing

The first image in the wanderlust-inspiring carousel depicted the star strolling through the city’s cobbled streets, sporting Acne Studios’ Satin Lace Dress which currently retails for £700. The whimsical number features a shimmering pearlescent colourway, complete with tie-up spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a midi silhouette and an asymmetrical handkerchief hem frosted with delicate lace trims.

The softly crinkled garment was coolly paired with Givenchy’s Mini Antigona Cube bag in leather, complete with a tan hue, top handles, a timeless square construction and the brand’s logo in subtle gold lettering.

© @simoneashley Simone was joined by 16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo

Simone continued to showcase her self-styling skills by topping off her look with some tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and minimalist black sandals with silver chain detailing, adding a touch of grunge to her beautiful bridal-esque aesthetic.

She wore her raven hair down loose in natural tumbling curls, opting for a barely-there makeup palette for maximum Italian sun-soaking. A pair of thin gold hoop earrings peaked out from beneath her inky dark tresses.

White was very much on the actress’ sartorial agenda when packing for her Roman holiday. Another outfit included in the post centred a white short-sleeved T-shirt dress, featuring all-over ruching and a longline fit that made for an appropriate look to visit the Vatican.

A pop of colour was added to Simone’s attire in the form of Valentino Garavani’s One Stud quilted leather shoulder bag, boasting a radiant aqua hue with glistening gold hardware.