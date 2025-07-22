Maya Jama's plunging heart print mini dress couldn't be more perfect for Love Island

Maya Jama is, without a doubt, forever and always our summer style muse.

Each and every year, the It-Brit spends most of her summer in Mallorca, Spain, hosting the world's favourite reality dating show, Love Island.

To accompany her on her sun-soaking travels every season, the 30-year-old brings with her a suitcase filled with designer delights, ranging from luxe Dior lace, crisp white Bottega and vibrant vintage Pucci.

Thus, it comes as no surprise to fans that her most recent hosting ensemble was nothing short of a visual masterpiece.

Posting to her Instagram on Monday night, Maya showed off her After Sun episode look in a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps.

© @mayajama The playful print is a take on fashion's beloved polkadot style

For the on-screen occasion, Maya turned to the archive of Moschino, donning a black and white heart print mini dress from the brand's SS2010 collection.

The micro mini dress features a daring plunging neckline and figure-hugging skirt with accenting side ruching.

© @mayajama Maya Jama's on-screen wardrobe is seriously unmatched

To accelerate the look into an elegant, high-octane full look, Maya added a set of polka dot pointed-toe pumps - a style which is currently very on trend in the style sphere and a pair of chunky gold-toned earrings.

For glam, the host kept her makeup glowy and sunkissed, elevating her striking brown eyes with a sculptural winged liner and her lips with a touch of brown gloss.

© @mayajama Each season we live for Maya's outfits

In true Maya Jama style, she left her long brunette locks out in a sleek middle part, loosely curled and tucked behind both ears to accentuate her face card.

Fans of Maya were quick to comment on the show-stopping look, many leaving a slew of heart-eye and fire emojis.

As season 12 of the hit show draws to a close, inevitably Maya’s on-screen ensembles will be packed away for yet another year; however, if her past finale looks are anything to go by, come July 29th, we’re in for a dazzling gown moment.

Watch this space…