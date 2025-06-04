Maya Jama's bridal bodycon dress is hen party perfection

Love is in the air for Maya Jama, who last week went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Ruben Diaz.

Love is also in the air for fashion fanatics, because the outfits she's worn on her recent outings have been nothing short of exquisite.

The It-Brit and host of cult-adored ITV reality show Love Island has been sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram from her recent trip to the Amalfi Coast, simultaneously inspiring our summer fashion wishlist whilst filling us with envy of her lavish trip.

Now she's straight back to work and once again filling us with stupendous fashion inspo. In her latest photograph 'dump', the 30-year-old shared images from an event with Gordon's Gin. She captioned the post: "Threw the cutest brunch with @gordonsginuk [pink love heart emoji] Cocktails and lovely humans is the best kind of day."

© @mayajama Maya stunned in a fitted white dress by Bottega Veneta

Wearing not one but two stellar dresses, she oozed chic in an understated chic white fitted dress by Bottega Veneta. The elegant piece, which retails at £1600, features the chicest, subtle gold knot chain detail at the back.

Maya's dress is perfect for brides-to-be in need of a hen party dress that oozes glamour but with a 'I'm not trying too hard' vibe.

© @mayajama Her dress is perfect for an elegant hen party look

Her looks, as of late, have provided major bridal inspiration, as she's favoured white outfits for every occasion.

On her romantic holiday, she stunned in a white crochet maxi dress with a fitted silhouette and subtly flared hem and oversized red flowers, which H! Fashion's Clare Pennington described as "bold, romantic and fashion-forward."

She also donned a crips white triangle bikini on a yacht with her new beau, and wore the chicest cream vest and satin midi skirt combo aboard a private jet, holding an insane bunch of red roses (with the price of your average supermarket roses these days, it's fair to say Maya's bunch were not cheap...)

© @mayajama Many of Maya's romantic white outfits have been from her Amalfi coast trip with her new boyfriend Ruben Dias © @mayajama Even her bikini wardrobe is leaning into minimalism

Maya's romantic few weeks have been spent with her boyfriend, Ruben Dias. For the pro-fashion, anti-football girlies, he's a Premier League player who plays for Manchester City and the Portuguese national team.