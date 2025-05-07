Maya Jama’s layered daisy dukes are the edgiest summer staple

Denim on denim? If Maya Jama says so, then we’re game.

The Love Island host always has a sartorial trick up her sleeve, and her latest dropped on Tuesday when she took to social media to document her latest off-duty look.

The 30-year-old shared her outfit via her Instagram Stories, sporting a simple yet sleek grey tank top layered over a denim mini skirt with exposed pockets and a denim underlay that rose to her waist.

© @mayajama Maya Jama nailed double denim in the edgiest style

The edgy cotton number looked as if two skirts had been layered over one another, yet appeared to be a singular Levi’s garment which has been reworked.

Maya completed her look by going makeup-free for the low-key outing abroad, wearing her tumbling raven curls swept up loosely tied in two low braids that cascaded down her front.

© @mayajama Maya dazzled in Pucci sourced by Found And Vision

Corona in hand, she posed for the candid photo, which showcased her timeless yet cutting-edge style for all to see.

The star’s uber-casual attire was a clear departure from her latest look, sported during a shopping spree in London’s ever-popular Notting Hill neighbourhood.

The presenter loves an off-duty look

A day before she shared her avant-garde mini denim skirt number with fans, Maya slipped into a vintage Pucci number. The dress in question featured a mini silhouette and the Italian brand's signature swirling Marmo print in shades of lemon yellow, candy pink and classic cream.

Master of La Dolce Vita mood boards, the presenter elevated the in-store look by stepping into a pair of matching white heeled sandals, accessorising with chunky gold jewels and a pair of retro white sunglasses.

She posed for a selfie in the archival number while shopping at editor-adored story Found and Vision, a vintage haunt situated on Portobello Road.

Portobello is one of London’s most iconic shopping destinations for actors, models and muses alike. Most typically associated with Kate Moss, the famed stretch has beckoned the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.