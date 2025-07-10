Maya Jama bares all in luxe lingerie and sheer lace dress

Me oh my, Maya Jama’s done it again.

Donning possibly her most daring look to date to host the juiciest Casa Amor episode for Love Island Season 12, the It-Brit oozed sultry sophistication in a decadent Dior ensemble.

© @mayajama Our jaws are still on the floor

Never one to let the islanders have all the fashion fun, Maya decided on a fully sheer, black lace midi dress and matching cape accent, which she made all the more alluring by styling over a black lingerie set.

© @mayajama Goth glam was the icing on the ensemble cake

The 'goth-girl-chic' ensemble was elevated to all-new heights thanks to her hair and makeup team. To match the outfit's energy, Maya’s face card was painted to perfection with a sharply lined sultry smokey eye, glowy skin and a lick of brown lip gloss.

As for her long brunette locks, they were left in a messy half-up, half-down style, loosely waved to bring a touch of volume.

© @mayajama We can't lie, we watch the show for Maya and her wardrobe

The comment section was ripe with adoration (and rightly so), with hundreds of fire emojis making up the majority.

For fans of Maya and her Love Island wardrobe, the barely-there sheer look comes as no surprise, as each and every season her onscreen outfits get better and better.

© @mayajama The dreamy look is from London-based latex brand Insatiable

Earlier this year, she called on London-based brand, Insatiable, to dress her in a skintight, cutout latex look for the show's All Stars rendition. The sculpted style fitted her like a glove and put the star on the map once again as a style mogul to watch.

© @mayajama Her red dress was from Postergirl

Not long before that, she opted for yet another latex option, this time in a fiery red hue complete with literally flame bodice cut-outs. Talk about iconic.

If you’re someone who tunes into the cult-classic dating show mainly for Maya and her enviable ensembles, you’ll be pleased to know that the latest season has just under a month left of airtime - and if we know Miss Jama, she can wear a lot in that time.