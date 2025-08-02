The Fashion Insider Diary: Moya Palk on flexing a new kind of fashion muscle

We’ve all had that moment: spotting a breathtakingly beautiful woman and half-expecting her to be unlikable. Sometimes, (despite being ardent feminists) we even hope for it - because surely no one can be that ethereal.

Yet, Moya Palk is - and she’s so much more than her campaign-worthy features.

Hailing from Macclesfield, the model kickstarted her career in London as a teenager. With a mane of cascading caramel curls and a type of raw beauty that cameras can’t resist, the It-Brit was destined for the runway.

With Prada campaigns under her belt by the age of sixteen, Moya was quick to accumulate a stellar CV. Steven Meisel and Nick Knight are among many who have lensed the star throughout her career, which is dotted with spreads in Vogue, Wonderland and Elle.

Despite her success, the darker side of the modelling industry began to take its toll. Now 27, she has spoken candidly about her battles with depression, anxiety, and eating disorders - struggles all too common in the modelling world.

Her experience prompted her to launch a non-profit page called Models Empowered, which was founded to help models with advice and support within the industry, covering themes from body image to taxes. Meanwhile, she volunteered for OCD Action, further advocating for discussion surrounding mental health.

In 2023, Moya pivoted to fitness, earning her personal training qualifications before relocating to Amsterdam, where she now works as a personal trainer and Pilates instructor - while continuing to model.

From catwalks to kettlebells, Moya’s active lifestyle is matched by a comfort-first, cool-girl wardrobe that speaks volumes. Unapologetically outspoken, both in voice and in style, she shares her go-to fashion tips and tricks below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Moya Palk

Date Night: I love balancing masculine and feminine elements, and pairing big and baggy trousers with a faux leather corset and kitten heels strikes that perfect mix - cool, a little edgy, and still sexy. It’s my ideal date night look because I feel confident and comfortable enough to actually enjoy dinner without feeling self-conscious in something too tight. © @moya.palk Feeling confident and comfortable is Moya's haute hack to date night dressing

© @moya.palk The model says simplicity is key to holiday style Holiday Style: On holiday, especially in warm places like the Maldives in this photo, I keep things simple with long dresses and sandals. This dress from Pull & Bear was perfect for dinner, effortless, breathable, and still a bit glam without overheating!

A Day of Work: For studio days or castings, I usually throw-on an oversized blazer with jeans and loafers. Even if I’m changing outfits later, I like to arrive looking presentable - it shows respect for the team and helps me feel more put-together and memorable. © @moya.palk Castings call for sleek tailoring

© @moya.palk Moya takes sartorial inspiration from 90s minimalism A Chic Sunday Stroll: Sundays are all about comfort, so I go for soft fabrics like comfy pants or leggings, a jumper, and a leather jacket to add a bit of structure. I was walking around the canals with a matcha in hand this day, and the hairband gave the whole look a bit of a 90s vibe.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: I feel my most confident in sportswear. As a PT and a Pilates instructor in Amsterdam, I live in it! My favourite sportswear brands are Stronger, Adanola and Nike. Adding a trench coat is my way of elevating the look, so even after training or teaching it is still very wearable to run errands around the city in. © @moya.palk As a PT, sportswear is an essential part of the model's wardrobe

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Effortless, wearable, and laid-back

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work or events? How do you balance comfort and style?

High-waist blue jeans, a white tank top, and loafers or Doc Martens. It’s such an easy combo that always works. I feel stylish, comfy, and ready for anything.

© @moya.palk Moya's experience in the modelling industry kickstarted her wellness journey

What are your go-to brands?

Calvin Klein, NA-KD, Nudie Jeans - and I love discovering gems on Vinted or in vintage stores, especially pieces that feel more unique than the typical high-street finds.

What outfit will always lift your spirits?

Any kind of dress, hands down. Since moving to Amsterdam, I’ve found the fashion culture more low-key, so I dress up less. But every time I do put on a dress, I feel really womanly and beautiful - it always gives me a little mood boost. I should do it more often.

Did your experience modelling shape your sense of fashion at all? What was this experience like?

Definitely. When I started modelling, I was really into discovering unknown brands and experimenting with different styles. I loved borrowing clothes from friends’ wardrobes - getting ready together was sometimes more fun than the actual night out. But in the industry, agencies often try to brand you into a certain 'type' and encourage you to adopt a specific look. I always found that frustrating because, to me, style is a personal form of self-expression.

I’ll never forget when an agent in New York once sat me down on the street and told me I needed to dress more ‘edgy’, showing me the Instagram of another model whose style couldn’t have been more different from mine. It felt so disconnected from who I was. Since then, I’ve made a conscious effort not to let anyone in the industry mold me into something I’m not - if it doesn’t come naturally, it just feels inauthentic.

© @moya.palk The personal trainer places emphasis on feeling like yourself when getting dressed

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices?

Princess Diana is a big one - I love how her looks were sporty but still polished and wearable. I also really admire Zoë Kravitz’s style. She mixes oversized, more masculine pieces with delicate, feminine details in a way that feels effortlessly cool.

As a PT, what advice would you give to women struggling with gym anxiety or body confidence?

It’s so normal to feel that way, and you’re definitely not alone. I always tell clients: you deserve to take up space in the gym just as much as anyone else - everyone pays the same membership, and everyone started somewhere. The big, intimidating-looking guys are often the nicest and most helpful! If it’s your first time at a new gym, go with a friend and just walk on the treadmill for 10-15 minutes to get your bearings. Have a plan so you know what to look for, and don’t be afraid to ask questions - people are more supportive than you think.

What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

A belt is underrated, it instantly makes an outfit feel more polished. I also love a good hairband, and I wear simple gold jewellery most days - my gold hoops are a staple that always add a little something extra.

© @moya.palk Now living in Amsterdam, Maya's wardrobe marries European elegance with 90s cool

How do you stay up-to-date with trends? Do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I definitely used to jump on trends more quickly, but now I pause and ask myself if I actually like the piece or just want it because it's trending. I prefer buying timeless essentials that I know I’ll keep wearing rather than constantly refreshing my wardrobe every season. Quality over quantity for the essential pieces.

What’s your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

When it comes to evening outfits, I always gravitate towards pieces I feel good in rather than something brand new. I find that black always works for the evening - it’s elegant and classic. Then I’ll elevate the look with something bold like a red lip, fun eye makeup, or a statement accessory like my red Telfar bag. It adds a bit of personality and always gets compliments.