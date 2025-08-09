Anne Hathaway's best red carpet looks ever

Anne Hathaway is back to mastering the spelling of 'Gabbana' and brushing up on the difference between blue and cerulean as filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially underway.

Unlike her modest onscreen counterpart Andy Sachs – pre-glow-up, of course – Anne wouldn’t be caught dead in a frumpy old sweater and ankle-grazing checkered skirt. The actress is no stranger to delivering scene-stealing looks etched with sleek glamour on the red carpet. Think her vintage Valentino moment at the 2023 Fashion Awards to the striking red leather Versace look for the house’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.

While Anne serves up a fashion marathon on the sidewalks of New York City, we're celebrating the return of every fashion girl's favourite film by diving into the sartorial archives to revisit the star's most unforgettable red carpet moments. That's all.

Anne Hathaway's best red carpet looks:

© Getty Images 2025 Met Gala The actress perfected the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style cue at the 2025 Meta Gala in a dazzling Carolina Herrera two-piece. The look featured a crisp white shirt with a wide collar that was tucked into a beaded maxi skirt in a black and silver striped pattern. And that's not to mention Anne's Bvgari diamond necklace embellished with a giant rectangular sapphire at the centre.



© Getty Images Bulgari Infinity Serpents Exhibition 2024 The star transformed into a real life Oscar in a gold, sculptural Oscar de la Renta gown. The look featured a full skirt that danced elegantly around the hem and a strapless neckline with pointed accents.



© Getty Images Amazon Prime Premiere of The Idea Of You Anne stunned in a red hot Versace gown at the premiere of The Idea Of You. The strapless garment boasted a corset bodice with a daring cut-out and was adorned with detailed lining.



© Getty Images Bulgari High Jewellery 2024 Anne's look echoed the classic tailoring of Audrey Hepburn's wardrobe in Roman Holiday with a modern twist. The corseted white Gap dress was imagined by the brand's creative director Zac Posen.



© Getty Images The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards The star's cerulean blue dress was none other than archival Versace and featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a chunky belt that cinched the waist.



© Getty Images The Fashion Awards 2023 The star channeled ethereal glamour at the 2023 Fashion Awards in an ivory-hued vintage Valentino gown that boasted all the details of an Art Deco column dress.



© Getty Images CFDA Awards 2023 The actress switched things up with a modern Ralph Lauren denim look at the 2023 CFDA Awards. The bandeau top was styled with a light-wash maxi skirt that boasted a mini train for an added touch of drama.



© Getty Images Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards Anne opted for a sultry lace Versace number from the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection. The green gown, which was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway, featured a metallic checkered print with silver accents.



© Getty Images 2023 Met Gala Perhaps hailed as one of her greatest looks, Anne paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a tweed Atelier Versace gown that was adorned with gold safety pins.

© Getty Images She Came to Me Premiere in Berlin 2023 Anne kickstarted the naked dressing trend when she stepped out in a sheer Valentino Couture gown that was layered over a nude-coloured bodysuit. The bow-adorned number was paired with over-the-elbow black leather gloves.

