Anne Hathaway teases Devil Wears Prada 2 comeback in 'that' cerulean sweater

Grab your Chanel thigh-highs and Fendi green chef knit purses, because Andy Sachs is back in the building.

That’s right, Anne Hathaway is officially reprising her role of the New York journalist for The Devil Wears Prada 2 - which has kicked off production in the Big Apple.

Spotted on set on Monday, the Hollywood veteran stepped out in chunky black sandals, some light-wash boyfriend blue jeans, a simple white tank top and blacked-out shades with an unbuttoned monochrome waistcoat coolly slung over her shoulders.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Manhattan

The Oscar winner later confirmed her return to the role online, sharing a clip of herself on TikTok sporting that iconic cerulean blue jumper while brushing her teeth. She teasingly captioned the video: “Heading to werk #dwp2,” going makeup-free for the candid snippet.

In David Frankel’s beloved 2006 film, the cerulean blue jumper worn by Anne's character becomes an unexpected symbol of the film’s central theme: fashion’s far-reaching influence.

In a now-iconic monologue, Meryl Streep’s steely Miranda Priestly eviscerates Andy’s dismissal of fashion, tracing the jumper’s colour from high-fashion runway to bargain-bin basics, revealing how trends trickle down into everyday wardrobes.

“But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue. It's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean,” are words immortalised in fashion folklore, followed by the editor’s razor-sharp comment: “And it's sort of comical how you think that you've made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact, you're wearing a sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room…from a pile of stuff. “

As for what else we know about the film? It’s set to release in May 2026, reuniting original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Brigderton’s Simone Ashley is also said to have joined the cast in a yet‑undisclosed role. Adrian Grenier will not return as dreamy yet dodgy boyfriend Nate (widely pegged as the true villain of the story.)

The story reportedly focuses on Miranda navigating the decline of print media while seeking advertising revenue from Emily, now a high‑powered luxury industry exec. Simultaneously directed by David Frankel and scripted by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel is already setting the style set alight with excitement.