Anne Hathaway's knee-high boots outfit is perfect for autumn 2025

Right now, there's no escaping Anne Hathaway's daily slew of impeccable outfits, and we are extremely happy about it.

The Hollywood heavyweight and fashion icon is currently filming for the hotly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie, the sequel to the legendary 2006 film, which also starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Because she's reprising her role as fashion journalist Andrea Sachs, the 42-year-old is, of course, providing ample style inspiration at every moment, and her latest outfit is gearing us up for the upcoming autumn/winter season.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway wore the ultimate knee-high boots look on set for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne was spotted sitting on a bench drinking a coffee (has she adopted Miranda Priestley's "one no-foam skim latte with an extra shot, and three drip coffees with room for milk" order, we wonder?), wearing a pinstriped maxi dress featuring a thigh-high split, with the sleeves bunched up in true fashion girlie style.

Schooling us in layering up for the autumn/winter season, she wore a burgundy V-neck waistcoat over the top and finished off with a pair of brown croc-print knee-high boots.

She's also putting classic pearl jewellery back on the map, stacking layers of gold and silver necklaces with her outfit.

© GC Images She layered her pinstriped dress with a red waistcoat

The film is set to land in cinemas in May 2026, reuniting the original dream cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Bridgerton breakout Simone Ashley is also joining the line-up in a yet-to-be-revealed role. The plot is said to centre around Miranda grappling with the fall of print media, turning to Emily, now a high-powered exec in the luxury world, for help securing ad revenue.

We may not be excited to pack away the bikinis and bring out the knitwear (which at this point probably needs dusting off and debobbling), but Anne's outfits might just be enough to convince us to look forward to colder weather and rainy days...