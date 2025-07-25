Anne Hathaway's £6,000 The Devil Wears Prada 2 dress is iconic

Honestly? The only thing that’s managed to pull our attention away from The Summer I Turned Pretty right now is the seismic fashion moment that is the return of Miranda Priestly, Runway Magazine, and a treasure trove of iconic outfits.

Style icon both on and off screen, Anne Hathaway, has officially stepped back into the shoes of Andrea Sachs, as filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets underway.

Confirming the comeback with a flurry of Instagram posts, Anne has been spotted strutting through the streets of New York, and judging by her first on-set looks, we’re in for a serious style revival.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway was seen on the set of Devil Wears Prada 2 in Manhattan

Case in point? A patchwork maxi dress by Gabriela Hearst that’s already on our wishlist. The loose-fitting silhouette features a bold, quilted, dopamine-inducing design.

According to the brand’s website, the dress was designed using: “A multicolored technique titled ‘Let it Rip’ translates a geometric drawing by Gabriela, named Aurora is interpreted into a flowing tank dress made of hand-manipulated linen yarns, where colors are hand-painted on each strand to create a patchwork of rectangles separated by hand-embroidered ladders and frays. A team of 40 artisans, comprising of 30 embroiderers and 10 painters, worked together to achieve the panels.”

© GC Images Her Gabriella Hearst dress was Andrea Sachs perfection

She paired with a white bucket hat, brown chunky platform heels, and the pièce de résistance - a Runway magazine garment bag. Sartorially speaking, it’s Andrea 2.0 - editorial, elevated, and every bit as dramatic as we hoped.

As for what we know about the hotly anticipated sequel? The film is set to land in cinemas in May 2026, reuniting the original dream cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Bridgerton breakout Simone Ashley is also joining the line-up in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The plot is said to centre around Miranda grappling with the fall of print media, turning to Emily, now a high-powered exec in the luxury world, for help securing ad revenue. Directed once again by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already shaping up to be the fashion film event of the decade.