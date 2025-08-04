Maya Jama's Love Island semi-final tiny mini dress is a summer holiday dream

According to the comment section on Maya Jama’s most recent Instagram post, her latest look is a “blessing for our eyes.”

And we can’t help but agree wholeheartedly.

The It-Brit took to the Mallorca Villa on Sunday night to host the semi-final of Season 12 of Love Island, and for the monumental small screen occasion, she turned to her favourite Italian fashion house, Versace, to dress her.

© @mayajama The tiny dress oozed holiday energy

Donning a slim-fitting micro mini dress covered in a whimsical under-the-sea print from the brand's 2005 summer collection, Maya perfected island dressing.

The tiny dress, which features an array of vibrant orange coral, seahorses and starfish prints, fitted the 30-year-old style muse like a glove, the halterneck straps bedazzled with silver diamonds to add even more bizazz.

© @mayajama Minimal accessories made the printed mini pop

Giving the dress a moment to shine, Maya kept her accessories to a minimum, settling on a pair of simple, strappy white high heels, a baby pink manicure and a pair of orange beaded stud earrings.

© @mayajama Luxe layering was on the cards for the occasion

For glam, she wore her long brunette locks out in a bouncy blowout style, while her face card was left to do all the heavy lifting. Opting for a glowy face base, a lick of subtle black eyeliner and a touch of brown gloss, Maya proved that in some cases, less is most definitely more.

Fans were quick to chime in on the comment section about the look. One saying “So gorgeous” while another coined her the “people’s Queen of ITV!”

Maya’s daring look comes just hours before the grand finale of season 12, which airs on Monday at 9 pm sharp.

© @mayajama If this look is anything to go by, her final ensemble will be just as chic

Though we’re sad that the reality show is coming to an end, a little excitement still remains as Maya’s final look for the series is still under wraps.

If our calculations are correct (and they usually are), the MIJ Skincare founder will likely turn to the designer archives and settle on something utterly showstopping.

Stay tuned…