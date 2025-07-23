Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama ups the ante in fiery designer dress with unmissable detail
Maya Jama ups the ante in fiery designer dress with unmissable detail
maya jama versace dress

Maya Jama ups the ante in fiery designer dress with unmissable detail

The Love Island presenter rifled through the Cavalli archives in search of her latest look

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
All hail Maya Jama, queen of after-hours summertime style.

The Love Island host isn’t afraid to bring her sartorial A-game to the villa, sporting household names from Versace to sartorial ones-to-watch like Conner Ives on the reg.

On Tuesday, the beloved ITV muse made waves once again, looking to the past to curate the dreamiest look we’ll be thinking about for the foreseeable future. 

The 30-year-old slipped into a fiery red dress hailing from the Roberto Cavalli archives, turning out one of her most intriguing vintage ensembles to date.

The party-ready garment radiated unapologetic Y2K glam, featuring a halterneck silhouette, a midi length with a whimsical handkerchief skirt, glimmering gold banded detailing across the neckline, waist and lower hip, an ombréd effect that flushed from crimson to pale peach, plus a striking frontal key-hole cut-out and crystal-studded buckles. 

A model presents an outfit from the Spring 2006 collection of legendary designer Roberto Cavalli at the Fourth Annual First Ladies of the Dream Foundation Fashion Show© Getty Images
Roberto Cavalli SS06

Originally debuted on the runway by the Italian designer for his spring/summer 2006 collection, the Noughties number encapsulated Maya’s penchant for fun-loving fashion with a luxury edge. She paired the rare piece with some strappy gold heels that mirrored the metallic accents of the glitzy gown. 

Cavalli’s SS06 show was a spectacular yet unique offering. The event unfurled as part of the Fourth Annual First Ladies of the Dream Foundation Fashion Show in Santa Barbara, California. Far from the hum-drum of US fashion capital New York, the coastal city made for an unexpected location for the show, which was attended by stars including Priscilla Presley.

Models proceeded to hit the runway in quintessential Cavalli house codes - exotic animal influences from giraffe print to leopard print, in addition to feline plunging silhouettes, fabric ruching, halternecks, handkerchief hemlines and playful ditsy florals. 

Maya’s chosen look from the collection yielded much excitement online, with famous friends such as Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg flocking to her comments to praise the unmissable outfit. 

