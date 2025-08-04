Dua Lipa's sheer cut-out dress and studded belt combo is festival goer perfection

If you were ever stuck on what to wear to a festival, the best place to source inspiration is, of course, from the world's most fashionable pop star.

Spotted in the crowd dancing alongside her nearest and dearest at Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo on Saturday night, Dua Lipa made a strong case for high-fashion festival outfits.

The award-winning singer, songwriter and actress turned to Rabanne to kit her out for a night of singing and dancing, settling on a sheer maxi dress with intricate cut-out chest detailing.

© @dualipa To elevate the look, Dua added a set of sleek black sunglasses

Titled ‘The Second-skin Long Sleeve Dress’ on the French fashion house's website, Dua’s daring dress included everything you could possibly want from a showstopping ensemble.

As we all know, Dua isn’t one to skimp on accessories when it comes to styling her outfits. To accentuate the dresses' stud detailing, Dua added a chunky silver studded belt around her hips - a fan favourite in the fashion sphere.

© @dualipa Dua was joined by her stylish mother, Anesa Lipa

Because of the revealing nature of the cutouts around the chest, Dua wore a black lace bra underneath, the dainty trim adding an extra layer of zest to the already standout look.

With the current temperatures in Kosovo ranging around the mid twenties to early thirties, Dua scooped her long brunette locks up into a slick back ponytail, because if there's one thing you don’t want while dancing in a mosh, it’s your hair sticking with sweat.

© @dualipa Dua and Shawn have been friends for years

Dua’s night out with her family, friends and fiancé Callum Turner was a special affair, as Sunny Hill Festival is her and her father, Dukagjin Lipa’s business venture.

The festival, which started in 2018, saw a stacked lineup for its 2025 three-day event, Dua calling on some of her industry friends to headline.

Shawn Mendes, Fatboy Slim and Peggy Gou were just a few names on the line-up.

If you’re heading to a festival this summer and are stuck on what to wear, according to the queen of all things cool-girl, studs and cutouts are a failsafe option.