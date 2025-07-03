Dua Lipa’s polka dot bikini is the spot-on summer look we’re loving

Dua Lipa has officially tapped into the ongoing polka dot trend - and the internet hasn’t been rocked this hard since Brat Summer hit the scene in all its green glory.

Earlier this week, the singer enjoyed some time away from the stage, jetting off to Napoli with her partner Callum Turner.

She graciously shared some snippets of her romantic sojourn via social media, resulting in a wanderlust-fuelled carousel of images for all to covet.

© @dualipa Dua wore the Juni Bikini from With Jéan

All eyes however, fell to her stellar swimwear collection. Dua was pictured reclining by the Italian ocean, sporting the Juni Bikini from With Jéan.

The monochrome piece was a spotted dream, complete with a classic halterneck silhouette that made for a highly flattering fit, sweet contrast lace trims and tie-up detailing. Retailing online for $79, the set made for the perfect trend-led choice for the musician’s sun-kissed getaway.

Naturally, we couldn’t help but overanalyse other pieces included in Dua’s off-duty wardrobe. Garments hailing from cool-girl designers such as Martine Rose made the cut, in addition to timeless Chanel accessories.

© @dualipa The singer was spotted in a polka dot bikini back in 2023

Her inner circle were quick to flock to her comments, with stars including Simone Porte Jacquemus, Dove Cameron and Cecilia Fein-Hughes expressing their adoration for the wholesome post.

Unsurprisingly, Dua was ahead of the curve when it came to the preppy polka dot craze. Back in 2023, she joined forces with Donatella Versace to co-design the brand’s La Vacanza collection. Debuted in the French Riviera, the collection championed fun, flirtatious motifs with a Y2K touch, spanning butterflies, metallic and, you guessed it, polka dots.

Models such as Victoria Ceretti and Lila Moss featured, platforming the duo’s radiant designs for all to see.

Dua was later spotted wearing her very own spotted bikini from the collection while holidaying abroad - proving her status as reigning trendsetter in the style sphere.