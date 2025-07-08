Dua Lipa's itty-bitty bikini wardrobe is giving us all the summer holiday inspo

Before jetting to Paris to sit FROW at Schiaparelli’s most recent couture show, Dua Lipa was seen taking a well-deserved break from her current Radical Optimism world tour in Mallorca, Spain.

As expected, the stylish It-Brit packed her check-in luggage with a selection of seriously chic swimwear styles, all of which are now on our sun-soaking lust list.

From silver studs and red stripes to luxe leopard print and crochet cherries, here are all the bikinis the It-Brit sported on her recent summer holiday.

Statement Studs First up on the long (long) list of enviable bikinis Dua packed for her sun-kissed getaway to Spain is her silver studded option from cult favourite brand, Hunza G. In true It-Girl fashion, Dua styled the skimpy style, titled the 'Black Monica Lava Bikini' with her beloved silver Tiffany & Co. cuff and a selection of diamond necklaces.

Crochet Cuteness Crochet accents in all forms are a fashion favourite at the moment, making Dua's plain black option with a green crochet cherry band detail all the more on-trend. Posing with her music maven friend Tovelo, the British popstar radiated cool-girl energy.

© @dualipa Sparkly Leopard Leopard print is one thing, but crystal-encrusted leopard print, that's a whole new ball game. Posing for a snap on the back of a boat post swim, Dua's Oséree two-piece floss bikini twinkled under the Spanish sun, effortlessly emphasising her sunkissed glow.

© @dualipa Stripes on Stripes If you're a fan of Dua and her enviable wardrobe, you'll know statement stripes are one of her go-tos. Pairing a set of red and white striped bikini bottoms with an oversized polo shirt in the same print, Dua created the ultimate laid-back holiday look.

© @dualipa Polka Dot Perfection Though this lace-trimmed polka dot option is technically from her Italian getaway with her finacé Callum Turner last week, we can't help but include it. Trimmed with dainty white lace, the 29-year-old elevated fashion's trending print in the chicest way.

Stuck for what to pack for your own sun-soaking vacation abroad? Take a leaf out of Dua's book and adopt the 90/10 ratio - 90% swimwear, 10% statement jewellery.