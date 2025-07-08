Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa's itty-bitty string bikini wardrobe is giving us all the summer holiday inspo
Dua Lipa poses in a leopard print bikini and jorts© @dualipa

Dua Lipa's itty-bitty bikini wardrobe is giving us all the summer holiday inspo

From silver studs and red stripes to luxe leopard print and crochet cherries, here are all the bikinis Dua Lipa is sporting on holiday right now

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Before jetting to Paris to sit FROW at Schiaparelli’s most recent couture show, Dua Lipa was seen taking a well-deserved break from her current Radical Optimism world tour in Mallorca, Spain.

As expected, the stylish It-Brit packed her check-in luggage with a selection of seriously chic swimwear styles, all of which are now on our sun-soaking lust list. 

From silver studs and red stripes to luxe leopard print and crochet cherries, here are all the bikinis the It-Brit sported on her recent summer holiday.

Dua Lipa poses in a black studded bikini

Statement Studs

First up on the long (long) list of enviable bikinis Dua packed for her sun-kissed getaway to Spain is her silver studded option from cult favourite brand, Hunza G. In true It-Girl fashion, Dua styled the skimpy style, titled the 'Black Monica Lava Bikini' with her beloved silver Tiffany & Co. cuff and a selection of diamond necklaces. 

Dua Lipa and Tovelo pose for a picture in bikinis

Crochet Cuteness

Crochet accents in all forms are a fashion favourite at the moment, making Dua's plain black option with a green crochet cherry band detail all the more on-trend. Posing with her music maven friend Tovelo, the British popstar radiated cool-girl energy. 

Dua Lipa Poses in a leopard print bikini© @dualipa

Sparkly Leopard

Leopard print is one thing, but crystal-encrusted leopard print, that's a whole new ball game. Posing for a snap on the back of a boat post swim, Dua's Oséree two-piece floss bikini twinkled under the Spanish sun, effortlessly emphasising her sunkissed glow. 

Dua Lipa poses for a mirror selfie in a stripe shirt and matching bikini bottoms© @dualipa

Stripes on Stripes

If you're a fan of Dua and her enviable wardrobe, you'll know statement stripes are one of her go-tos. Pairing a set of red and white striped bikini bottoms with an oversized polo shirt in the same print, Dua created the ultimate laid-back holiday look. 

Dua Lipa poses in a polkadot bikini© @dualipa

Polka Dot Perfection

Though this lace-trimmed polka dot option is technically from her Italian getaway with her finacé Callum Turner last week, we can't help but include it. Trimmed with dainty white lace, the 29-year-old elevated fashion's trending print in the chicest way. 

Stuck for what to pack for your own sun-soaking vacation abroad? Take a leaf out of Dua's book and adopt the 90/10 ratio - 90% swimwear, 10% statement jewellery. 

