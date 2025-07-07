Dua Lipa enters her bridal era at Paris Couture week

What a time to be alive for fashion fans right now.

Immediately after the iconic Glastonbury festival came Wimbledon (which is ongoing until July 14th), and today, July 7th, marked the beginning of the autumn-winter 25/26 Paris Couture Week shows.

Paris fashion weeks never fail to bring us a slew of star-studded glamour. The most notable names on the planet grace the prestigious front rows to witness the latest collections from the biggest designer fashion brands on the planet.

© Getty Images Dua Lipa oozed bridal vibes at Paris Fashion Week

Kicking off the week in style at the Schiaparelli show was It-Brit and fashion muse Dua Lipa. The 29-year-old, who is engaged to British actor Callum Turner, fully embraced her bridal era in a showstopping cut-out dress that was perfect for cool-girl brides-to-be.

Taking a break from her Radical Optimism world tour, which ends in December this year, she graced the show alongside the likes of Hunter Schafer, Cardi B and Karol G. She oozed couture flapper girl vibes in a striking, structured white maxi dress, adorned with layers of petal-like embellishments that cascade from shoulder to hem like Art Deco feathers. The dramatic silhouette featured strong shoulders, a daring thigh-high slit and a cut-out at the chest, in the shape of Schiaparelli's signature keyhole silhouette.

© Getty Images She attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on Monday

The jaw-dropping piece blended vintage glamour with a high-fashion edge. She paired it with statement black and white earrings and opted for sleek, slightly wavy hair to let her outfit do all the talking.

Last month, she finally confirmed that she and Callum Turner are set to wed, following months of speculation swirling online.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”