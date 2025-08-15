Emily Ratajkowski's unmissable metallic football boots were not on our 2025 agenda

Emily Ratajkowski and her wardrobe take centre stage in summer. After all, as soon as her native New York is touched by the sun, she’s zipping off to JFK to board the first plane out of the States.

The model and Too Much actress has been lapping up the rays in Italy over the past week, having checked into the beautiful Villa San Giacomo, a historic villa in Positano situated on a picturesque hill of the Amalfi Coast, with her young son Sylvester.

On Thursday, she offered her loyal legion of social media followers an extra glimpse into her summertime sojourns, snapping a full length mirror selfie sporting a dreamy look with some stand-out shoes.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski wore Adidas' Predator Absolute FG shoes in gold

Emily slipped into a simple yet sleek mini dress complete with a sleeveless silhouette and a rich chocolate hue, which she teamed with a pair of Adidas’ Predator Absolute FGs in a metallic gold colourway.

The limited edition football boots were an unexpected choice for the model, yet striking nonetheless. Featuring an iridescent gold colourway, a traditional leather upper with a foldover frontal tongue, an asymmetric lacing system, forefoot pads and a split soleplate, the cult kicks are widely coveted by sneakerheads across the globe.

© @emrata Emily recently enjoyed some time away on the Amalfi Coast

Emily wore her brunette hair down loose in a casual, straightened style, accessorising with her signature black shoulder bag and a pair of oval-shaped shades.

Her toddler looked sweet beside his mother, wearing a tiger-printed top from Zara Kids and sporting a rather unorthodox yet playful hairstyle - bobbled pigtails dotted with rainbow-coloured hairbands. No doubt styled by his modish mum, Sylvester wore a pair of 90s wraparound shades with reflective lenses.

Some of the greatest players in football history, from Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham to the incomparable Lionel Messi, have laced up in adidas boots to maximise their performance. Since founder Adi Dassler began crafting footwear in the 1920s, the 3-Stripes’ relentless innovation has kept them leading the game in boot design.

With EmRata's help, it seems that football has once again gone fashun - and we're ready for kick off.