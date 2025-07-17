Emily Ratajkowski's python print mini dress is a party-ready dream

There’s an art to being Emily Ratajkowski. The model has once again dipped her perfectly pedicured toe into thespian waters, joining the likes of Adwoa Aboah onscreen for Lena Dunham's latest Netflix series Too Much.

Taking to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate spent the day promoting her latest project - which saw the dazzling debut of four unmissable outfits. Spanning cream Calvin Klein tailoring to Bode slogan graphics, her wardrobe conjured up cool-girl aura with polished ease.

Later that night, Emily took her place on Seth Meyers’ sofa to discuss the hit series with the American television host. For the appearance, the mother-of-one slipped into a teal snake-print mini dress hailing from Tom Ford for Gucci’s spring/summer 2000 archival collection. Featuring a sleek keyhole cut-out, a halterneck silhouette and a divinely slinky design, the garment reflected Ford’s penchant for kittenish, seductive design during his revered tenure at the Italian house.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski wore a python-print dress from Tom Ford for Gucci's 2000 spring collection

To top it off? A pair of embossed, barely-there mule heels from Paris Texas, which the California native had coolly teamed with each of her outfits worn during the day. The versatile slip-ons elevated the Noughties ‘fit with a touch of pared-back sensuality - EmRata’s signature sartorial calling card.

The mother-of-one accessorised with a pair of glimmering diamond stud earrings which peaked out from beneath her brunette hair, styled down loose in a silky, straightened fashion.

© GC Images The model stepped out in NYC to promote her new series 'Too Much'

Emily is a known fan of Gucci’s so-called ‘golden era,’ which witnessed Tom Ford take the reigns at the celebrated brand from 1994 to 2004.

The designer reinvigorated the then-struggling luxury label, using sex appeal, high octane glamour and a touch of outrageousness to transform the family-owned house into a global success.

We have the American visionary to thank for iconic designs such as the Gucci Jackie O Handbag and the Bamboo handbag, silhouettes coveted by style-savvy insiders and celebrities alike.