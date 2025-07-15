Emily Ratajkowski just made cargo jorts the hottest summer staple

Summer is in full swing for Emily Ratajkowski, who is making the most of the sunshine by heading out to party with friends.

Taking to social media on Monday, the model and My Body author shared a playful clip of herself dancing with her inner circle.

In the video, fans could glimpse a peak at the model’s latest look - a pair of white cargo jorts that radiated off-duty cool. Featuring a baggy, oversized fit and a pristine cream colourway, the cropped bottoms married utilitarian chic with casual summer vibes.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski shared a clip dancing in cargo shorts

The mother-of-one completed her laid-back attire by slipping into her beloved pair of Puma’s ever-popular Speedcat Ballet Flats in a monochrome colourway, which currently retail online for £70.

The popular kicks blend motorsport heritage with ballet-inspired flair. Designed in sleek black suede with subtle racing details, they feature a low-profile silhouette, embroidered branding, and a slim rubber outsole for lightweight comfort and style.

Dua Lipa is also a fan of the Puma design, sharing a selection of stylish snaps via her Instagram account back in March featuring her metallic shoes.

© GC Images The model loves a baggy short silhouette

It’s been a busy period for Emily, whose latest onscreen project alongside close friend and fellow industry insider Adwoa Aboah was announced earlier this month.

The modelling duo have joined forces to star in Lena Dunham’s Netflix mini series Too Much, which is set to hit our laptop screens this summer.

Lena Dunham’s latest comedy centres on the chaos of heartbreak in a hyper-online world. The series stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a woman unravelling in the wake of a breakup with her ex, Zev (Michael Zegen). Enter EmRata as Wendy - Zev’s glossy, influencer girlfriend whose curated feed of couple selfies and lifestyle snaps only accelerates Jessica’s descent.

After a confrontation in which Jessica breaks into Zev and Wendy's apartment (plus a few other twists and turns in the plot), the women connect to discover that Zev hasn’t been truthful with either of them. Cue the suspenseful music…