Emily Ratajkowski nails summer style in holiday-ready leopard print bikini

Summer is Emily Ratajkowski’s time to shine. Not only does the warmer climate prompt the model to jet off to luxury lands unknown, but it also promises a stunning string of looks courtesy of the fashion veteran.

Over the weekend, the Netflix star shared a sneak peak into her lavish Italian holiday with friends and family. Wasting no time to showcase her unparalleled sense of summer style, the 34-year-old slipped into a leopard print bikini - perfect for poolside frolicking and boat trips alike.

Emily posed in the sleek swim set during her stay at Villa San Giacomo, a beautiful historic villa in Positano situated on a picturesque hill of the Amalfi Coast. However, despite the panoramic views, all eyes couldn’t help but fall on the model’s swim set of choice - a barely-there two piece that tapped into jungle glamour.

© @emrata The model made a case for Y2K design in leopard print

The mother-of-one completed her off-duty aesthetic by accessorising with a pair of black, oval-shaped Gucci shades and a refined layering of gold necklaces, dotted with portrait pendants of her toddler and the initial ‘T’. A cluster of diamond-studded earrings made for a dazzling constellation, while a faded black cap held her brunette hair in place for the series of holiday snapshots.

Prints are certainly at the forefront of the multi-hyphanate’s wardrobe, with red and cream stripes cropping up throughout the Instagram post. Emily also opted for a pair of cotton ‘booty’ shorts and a matching striped bikini tip while kicking back in the European sunshine. A Burberry bucket hat also made a striking appearance.

© @emrata Emily enjoyed some time away on the Amalfi Coast

The model’s summer-ready moodboard was a far cry from her city-chic attire debuted last week. The New York City resident was the talk of the Big Apple last Sunday, inviting an exclusive selection of guests and famed faces to celebrate Gucci’s GG Obsession campaign.

She dressed to impress for the bash, taking her hosting duties very seriously in a sleek, slim-fitting black midi dress, complete with a thigh-high slit that oozed after-hours glamour.