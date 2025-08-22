Maya Jama just bought a £22k bag to match her super rare Rolex

Yes, you read that title right, Maya Jama just splashed the cash on a cultivated new handbag, and it has fashion fans’ tick of approval.

The It-Brit and Love Island host took to her Instagram stories on Friday night to show off her new arm candy delight.

The expensive purchase came just days after she celebrated her 31st birthday, and what better way to ring in another year around the sun than treating yourself to one of the fashion world's most illustrious handbags?

© @mayajama Her new handbag baby is utterly delish

The bag in question is a Hermès Birkin 25 Orange H Togo, complete with palladium hardware. Currently retailing on pre-loved luxury site Love Luxury for a pretty penny of £22,000.

An investment piece like no other, a Hermès Birkin remains the style sphere's most cultivated handbag, while the vibrant colour adds even more significance as it’s the brand's signature house colourway.

If you thought the new bag alone was enough to make you jealous, in the snap which Maya captioned “Matchy” she can be seen sporting an equally as cultivated rare Rolex watch.

© WireImage She was seen sporting the watch at this year's Wimbledon Championships

Sitting pretty on her left wrist, the ‘Rolex Coral Dial Midas’ in 18K Unpolished Yellow Gold made a major statement. Dating back to 1976, the extremely rare archive piece is designed to look like an elegant bracelet.

Though we knew Maya Jama and her style game was a cut above the rest, often seen attending red carpet events in lavish custom-made gowns and expensive jewellery, her matching Birkin and watch combo put her in a league of her own.

© Jacopo Raule Irina Shayk owns the bag but in a larger style

Maya is in good company when it comes to other A-Listers with Orange H Birkens. Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion, Sophia Bush, and Lindsay Lohan all have various sizes of the bag in their collections, making it an It-Girl-approved accessory like no other.

If there was ever a time to treat yourself, Maya Jama has proved that milestone birthdays are it.