Maya Jama is our ultimate heatwave muse in leopard print string bikini

Oh, to be Maya Jama, lounging on a seriously sumptuous deck quaffing champagne and eating chips. Jealous, us? Not at all...

The Love Island presenter and style icon jetted off on a well deserved holiday after the 12th series of the hit reality show wrapped up earlier this month, crowning Toni and Cach as the winners of the £50,000 prize pot.

Taking to Instagram, Maya shared some holiday snaps and it looks like she's having an absolutely lovely time.

Maya delivered a pure masterclass in poolside glamour in a leopard print string bikini with gold detailing to add a touch of opulence (fitting given the location.)

© @mayajama Maya Jama looking incredible on holiday

She joins fellow string bikini lovers Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who have both been spotted this summer in itsy-bitsy swimwear looking absolutely sensational.

Maya teamed her super slinky bikini with an off-duty baseball cap to add a touch of nonchalance, and her other accessories of choice? Why a bottle of champagne and a sumptuous fruit platter of course.

© @mayajama The Love Island presenter looked flawless on holiday

The fashion landscape of 2025 is leaning heavily into nostalgia. Look at style icons such as Kylie Jenner bedecked in vintage Alexander McQueen and iconic Jean Paul Gaultier, or Hailey Bieber who recently sported seriously zingy Pucci, surely one of the happiest labels of all time.

Maya's leopard look nods to the 90s supermodel era - think Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford lounging by the pool, but with a distinctly modern twist.

© @mayajama A sneak peek at Maya Jama on her holiday

For beauty, Maya wore her long hair loose, barely-there makeup - just a touch of shine on her lips.

Maya shared a few snaps from her incredible trip, including her looking absolutely radiant in an intricately beaded halter top and black micro mini skirt, partying with friends in a night club and tucking into a delicious room service order of burgers and fries.

Sounds like the perfect summer to us.