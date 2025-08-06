Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama flawlessly proves that she is the ultimate bombshell in plunging vintage corset dress
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Maya Jama flawlessly proves that she is the ultimate bombshell in plunging vintage corset dress

The Love Island presenter opted for archive Tom Ford for the series finale

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
When Maya Jama stepped onto the Love Island 2025 finale stage under the Ibiza moonlight, all we could focus on was the sensational archive Tom Ford gown she was sporting.

Yes she was presenting the tumultuous season's most-anticipated episode - but she was also carving out a fine slice of fashion history.

Sculpted to perfection in rich scarlet silk, the dress was a figure hugging masterpiece created with architectural precision. 

Well, would we expect anything less than the celebrated designer, who found acclaimed fame with his bombastic pieces?

Maya Jama in a red plunging silk dress with corset top, her hair swept back© @mayajama
Maya Jama looking stunning in the Love Island finale

Combining a big dollop of old Hollywood allure with a high-octane modern twist, plus the bold zipper hardware and ruched style corset meant the piece was unmistakably Tom Ford.

A closer crop of Maya Jama's amazing outfit, featuring the ruched detail on her corset and hardware fixtures© @mayajama
Maya Jama opted for archive Tom Ford for the occasion

Maya donned the glorious ensemble for the finale of Love Island, 2025, which saw Toni Laites and Cach Mercer crowned as winners, bagging the £50,000 prize money. 

The series has undoubtedly seen moments of high drama, with feuds forming on screen as well as some troubling commentary by some of the male stars of the show, sparking a debate on how sexism and misogyny are sinking their claws into the mainstream media. 

Maya Jama poses with Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach, Toni is wearing a black embellished sheer mini dress and Cach is wearing a green silk shirt with abstract design© @mayajama
Maya Jama poses with Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach

Archive fashion is undoubtedly having a seismic renaissance in 2025, with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Bieber reaching into the back catalogue of some of the most beloved designers of all time, and giving these pieces a fresh lease of life.

In a world where fast fashion has clambered its way to the top of the food chain, we can't sing our praises for vintage pieces loudly enough. Go on Maya. 

Maya Jama with the Love Island 2025 cast, her hands raised in the air as they all pose on the Love Island set© @mayajama
Maya Jama with the Love Island 2025 cast

Beauty-wise, Maya kept things sleek. Glossy lips, radiant skin plus cascading brunette waves gave a soft counterpoint to the dress's ferocity.

And best of all - the beloved presenter has confirmed that the show will be back next year for more romantic hijinx. Oh Maya, we'll be glued to our screens as per usual... 

