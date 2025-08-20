Maya Jama's plunging colourful swimsuit is bizarre, beautiful and on our wishlist

We’ve said it once (or thrice) before, but Maya Jama truly is our summer style muse.

When she’s not sporting up-and-coming designers to help singles find love in the villa, she can be found taking some downtime with her footballer beau Rúben Dias in his home country of Portugal.

Celebrating her birthday month in style this year, the Love Island host has made sure to pack only the best outfits in her wardrobe for a lavish island getaway, including her swimwear.

In a series of stylish snaps shared to her Instagram account on Monday, Maya made sure to enter her 31st year around the sun in sartorial style.

One look in particular from the enviable carousel was a vibrant swimsuit ensemble, which is like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

© @mayajama 31 never looked so good

Posing in direct sunlight, Maya donned a stripey twinset printed in various colours of the rainbow from none other than French favourite designer brand, Chanel.

Consisting of a double zip plunging halterneck cami top and a pair of high-rise bikini bottoms, the colourful combo is a statement that fashion fans (including us) are all obsessing over.

Never one to skimp on glam, even if it is to just sit by the beach and sip on fruity cocktails, Maya wore her long brunette locks back in a side-parted ponytail, the ultimate style to emphasise her white hoop earrings.

© @mayajama The colourful print accented her sun-kissed tan perfectly

To match her accessories, Maya slipped on a pair of Cinderella-approved white open-toe pumps.

Considering the fashion set has claimed itsy bitsy bikini styles as the silhouette of the summer, Maya’s look is a refreshing addition to the mix.

© @mayajama Could vibrant teal be the new butter yellow?

The daring swimsuit look was showcased in the same Instagram dump as her dreamy teal mermaid crop top and skirt co-ord, which she styled with her signature winged eyeliner and waved hair combo.

If you’re planning a few last-minute summer trips to somewhere sunny, rest assured, full coverage swimsuits are It-Girl approved.