Maya Jama looks like a literal mermaid in cutout crop top and matching low-rise midi skirt

Ever since Maya Jama graced our small screens as the host of Love Island back in 2023, it's become common knowledge amongst fashion obsessives that her summer style guide is unmatched.

It seems that after multiple seasons spent in Mallorca, the recently turned 31-year-old has picked up a few summer styling tips, and her most recent sun-soaking holiday look is The Little Mermaid-approved.

In a recent Instagram carousel in which she captioned “Never ending Leo season” Maya let fans in on a few behind-the-scenes events from her birthday month.

Included in the mix, and one that has had us dreaming of our own island getaway just so we can recreate it is her matching teal Alaïa set.

© @mayajama Could vibrant teal be the new butter yellow?

Consisting of a cut-out tie-around crop top and a low-rise gathered midi skirt, both made from heavyweight jersey fabric, the designer twin-set emphasised the It-Brit's incredible figure, while the dreamy colourway made her sunkissed tan all the more glowy.

To complete the lavish look, Maya opted for her signature makeup look of sculpted cheekbones, a sleek black winged liner, a highlighted cupid's bow and a lick of dewy brown lipstick.

© @mayajama Maya was all smiles to continue her birthday celebrations

For hair, Maya also kept to her usual (if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?) Letting her long brunette locks out in a loosely curled style, reinforcing the mermaid allegations even more.

Maya’s stunning co-ord look comes just days after her 31st birthday on August 14th, where she spent the day and night with close friends and family.

In true Leo fashion, Maya has extended her birthday week into a birthday month, currently in Portugal, wining and dining herself as well as taking part in a private cooking masterclass with renowned chef, Diogo Prego.

If our calculations are correct (and they usually are), there's just over a week until August ends, meaning Maya isn’t done celebrating just yet, and we all know that means there's more enviable ensembles to come.