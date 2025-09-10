Selena Gomez can't get enough of this one crochet mini dress

For Selena Gomez, the idea that if you love something, you should buy it in every colour couldn’t ring truer. The Only Murders in the Building star stepped out in New York City Yesterday, donning the exact same crochet mini dress she wore to celebrate her hen-do just a few weeks back. Currently out and about in the Big Apple, celebrating season five of her hit Hulu show, Selena has made sure that every ensemble she’s seen is better than the last.

Calling on Cult Gaia’s Kaela Crochet Dress for a second time, but in a party-perfect deep red hue, the 33-year-old proved knitted occasionwear needn’t be limited to the summer months.

© GC Images Red is most definitely Selena's colour

The dreamy dress in question is far from boring. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and adorned with an array of 3D floral appliques, as well as a double tassel designed to cascade down one leg.

To complete the autumnal-toned ensemble, Selena added a pair of strappy peep-toe heels in the same vibrant shade, while her lob haircut was scooped up into a slick back bun to ensure her decadent diamond drop earrings could be seen.

© GC Images Selena's makeup look was likely made using her brand Rare Beauty

For make-up, the former Disney star kept things glam but natural, opting for fluttery lashes, a glowing face base and a lick of glossy nude-toned lipstick.

© @selenagomez The cream version of her dress oozed elegant bridal energy

Suppose you’ve been following the adorable love story between Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. In that case, you’ll likely know she spent her recent hen-do surrounded by close friends and a slew of elegant bridal looks, including a cream version of her favourite crochet dress.

© GC Images Selena's red dress would be perfect for Christmas Day or New Years Eve

Selena’s crochet ensemble comes just hours after she was seen donning not one, but two itty-bitty micro mini Jacquemus dresses. One was a knitted red option from the brand's newest collection, and the other a LBD style, which she paired with open-toe pumps.

Cherry red seems to be making a triumphant comeback for AW25, and it has Selena Gomez’s tick of approval.