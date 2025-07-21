Selena Gomez's 'empowering' birthday outfit is from this British brand - and it's less than £400

This weekend, Hollywood royalty Selena Gomez threw a lavish 70s-themed party, ahead of her 33rd birthday on July 22.

The actress, singer and fiancée of music producer Benny Blanco, shared fun-filled images from her celebrations (with guests including her bestie Taylor Swift), and her incredible outfit could have come straight off an ABBA-inspired Pinterest board.

Selena wore a dazzling silver jumpsuit featuring a halter neckline, lashings of silver sequins and figure-flattering pleats. Whilst the Lose You To Love Me singer is recognised for donning high designer brands including Valentino, Schiaparelli, and Prada, her birthday suit this year came from British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi's eponymous brand.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez opted for a Nadine Merabi jumpsuit for her birthday party

Designed to make the wearer feel empowered, the 'Tianna' jumpsuit - priced at £395 - is described on the brand’s website as: "Feel empowered when dressed in the TIANNA jumpsuit, a luxurious high-shine design."

Selena paired her showstopping piece with a dramatic, Mob Wife-approved fluffy white coat from Celine, dazzling jewellery from Brilliant Earth, a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and her signature bold red lip.

© @selenagomez She paired her jumpsuit with a Celine coat

She captioned her social media post with a heartfelt message: "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you. Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love. As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."