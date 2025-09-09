Selena Gomez celebrates Only Murders in the Building season 5 in a red-hot micro mini dress

Fans of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building rejoice because season five is officially now on screens. To mark the momentous occasion, the show's star, Selena Gomez, dressed to impress for a day out in Tribeca, New York, stopping traffic in the chicest designer mini dress that fashion fans have coined the ultimate party season frock.

For the Big Apple city escape, Selena turned to every It-Girl's go-to designer, Jacquemus, to kit her out in a new season staple. The dress in question is the French brand’s ‘The Castagna knit dress’ made from a cosy blend of 90% Merino Wool and 10% Polyamide.

© GC Images Selena's red dress would be perfect for Christmas Day or New Years Eve

The racy red colourway was the ultimate colourway to turn heads, the singer, actress and entrepreneur pairing the striking mini with a pair of iridescent pointed-toe pumps in the same festive hue.

© GC Images Selena's grown-out bob is set to be the hairstyle of the season

For glam, Selena styled her grown-out bob in a middle-parted bouncy blowout style, while her facecard radiated a healthy glow- likely thanks to her Rare Beauty product range. The final piece of the puzzle, which tied the whole look together, was a lick of muted red lipstick.

For accessories, the 33-year-old wore a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a selection of statement gold jewellery. She also sported a red manicure, which in this case is most definitely deemed a show-stopping accessory instead of a curated beauty moment.

© GC Images Her matching heels really completed the racy red outfit

Selena is a known fan of a micro mini dress, more often than not sporting the silhouette to attend lavish Rare Beauty dinners, red carpet events and everything that comes with being a famous face.

In fact, her red Jacquemus moment wasn't the only mini dress, or Jacquemus mini dress, she donned for the day.

© GC Images Selena's black mini was just as chic as her red option

Later on in the day, she slipped into a more classic black option, styling it with a pair of peep-toe heels and the same glam as before.

If anything, Selena and her double-trouble mini dress day is proof that if you really love something, buy it in every colour.