Why Selena Gomez's hen do weekend wardrobe is the ultimate bridal era inspiration

After eight months of being engaged to her music producer fiancé Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez is officially one step closer to saying "I do," recently celebrating her hen do surrounded by her nearest and dearest. The singer, actress and beauty buff took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to show off her celebratory weekend with the gals, and of course, her wardrobe for the occasion was nothing short of a bride-to-be’s dream. Celebrating somewhere sunny, Selena made sure to pack a selection of all-white outfits, each of which oozed elegant nuptial ambience.

First on the outfit list for a lavish dinner with her bridesmaids was a full beaded halterneck white mini dress, which featured an open back with simple beaded string accents. The dreamy micro mini was sourced from New York-based design house Retrofête and currently retails online for £1,550. To accentuate the dreamy dress, Selena leaned into her bridal role, adding a sheer organza veil embroidered with the words ‘bride-to-be’ in white text on the back.

© @selenagomez The former Disney star is set to wed her musical partner Benny Bianco

For hair and makeup, the Only Murders in the Building star scooped her long brunette locks up into a side-parted slick back bun, while her facecard radiated a healthy glow - likely thanks to a full face of her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

© @selenagomez Selena added personalised accessory into the mix - creating a sweet sartorial touch

Next on the weekend outfit inventory was a itsy bitsy white bikini, complete with white pearl accents and a scalloped bust hemline. To complete the beachside look, Selena wore the same veil left to billow in the sea breeze. In another snap, she was seen taking a mirror selfie in the same bikini, this time styling it under a crochet cover-up.

© @selenagomez The star wore a white bikini and veil during her special hen do weekend

The third and final look to accompany Selena on her lavish weekend abroad, and possibly our favourite, was her off-the-shoulder knitted long sleeve mini dress, adorned with intricate crocheted flower accents and tassels. Posing for a photo in front of a serene ocean backdrop, Selena made sure to show off her it-girl oversized scrunchie, which was fixed to her slicked-back bun.

The countdown till the official wedding day is clearly on for Hollywood's cutest couple, though we won’t know when or where until it happens, what we can confirm is that Selena and her dress will be more beautiful than ever.