Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez just started a birthday party outfit trend

It’s one thing when a style icon steps out in a birthday look that instantly puts a fashion trend on our radar - but when two do it in the same week, wearing near-identical styles? Consider it officially a wardrobe essential.

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez both celebrated their birthdays this week - JLo turning 56, Selena 33 - and despite the age gap, their fashion choices were surprisingly in sync. Each embraced the same silhouette, proving it's a party season staple that transcends ages and personal style.

The outfit in question? classic halternecks with a glamorous twist.

Only Murders In The Building star Selena, whose special day falls on July 22nd, shared fun-filled images from her celebrations on Instagram - a lavish party attended by friends, including Taylor Swift, and her fiancée music producer Benny Blanco.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez opted for a Nadine Merabi jumpsuit for her birthday party

Selena wore a dazzling silver halterneck jumpsuit from British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi's eponymous brand. Whilst the Lose You To Love Me singer is recognised for donning high designer brands including Valentino, Schiaparelli, and Prada, her birthday suit this year costs just £395 - a fraction of the price tag of her usual wardrobe.

JLo on the other hand, opted for a midi dress with an identical neck silhouette. She rang in her new year in Antalya, Turkey, whilst on her Up All Night world tour.

She captioned a post on Instagram: "Antalya, Turkey What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes."

What links both birthday girls' outfits is the halterneck cut: an iconic shape that’s flattering on the shoulders, subtly sexy, and endlessly versatile. In a jumpsuit or dress form, it’s the perfect base for high-octane glamour. Just add sequins like they did for an instantly party-ready fit. The fact that two A-listers with such different style identities wore the same neckline in the same week? Proof that the halterneck is the fashion silhouette of the season.

Whether you're headed to a glamorous summer soirée, are planning ahead for party season, or are too celebrating a birthday, take cues from Selena and JLo for this summer and beyond.