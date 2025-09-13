Margot Robbie nails 70s glamour in embellished waistcoat and flared jeans

The devil works hard, but Margot Robbie works harder. Fresh from the red carpet wearing that Armani Privé's SS25 dress, the Australian actress has been swept up in a whirlwind of promotional events, celebrating her latest project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in London.

On Friday, the 35-year-old was pictured outside the BBC Radio One studios, doing the rounds while discussing her new project which co-stars Irish actor Colin Farrell. The casual outing saw Margot hit the streets in a Seventies-inspired ensemble - a testament to her ever-expanding designer wardrobe.

Margot, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley, slipped into a beige waistcoat, complete with a button-down design and a dramatically scooped neckline which was dotted with iridescent crystals. The intricately tailored piece was coolly layered under a matching jacket, cut from the same earth-toned hue to a subtly cropped silhouette with cuffed sleeves and practical frontal pockets.

© GC Images Margot Robbie was seen at BBC Radio One promoting her new movie 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

A pair of high-waisted jeans in a mid-blue wash with a softly flared leg made for a boho-chic pairing, leading the eye to Margot’s strappy gold heels. A small, quilted Chanel handbag in an on-trend buttermilk hue housed the star’s outing essentials, nodding to her former work with the prestigious French maison that dominated her red carpet arsenal for many years.

The Barbie actress wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in pristine tumbling curls, opting for a natural yet flawless beauty blend to highlight her fairytale-status facial features. A pair of razor-thin sunglasses injected her retro aesthetic with a dash of 90s cool, marrying two style decades which fashion continues to covet today.

© GC Images The actress wore a 70s-infused look featuring flared jeans and an embellished waistcoat

Margot’s outing followed her headline-hitting appearance on the red carpet a day before. The beloved actress dazzled on the red carpet sporting a couture naked dress, featuring a heavily embellished patchwork of ornate beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric.

Crowds were enamoured with the Hollywood veteran’s outfit of choice, which successfully added another stellar look to her unmatched sartorial archive.