Emily Ratajkowski just proved that boob tubes work beyond summer

Summer may be well and truly over, but Emily Ratajkowski is clinging onto her warmer climate wardrobe staples regardless. On Friday, the model was seen exiting John F. Kennedy International Airport, later stepping out to attend the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2026 show alongside the style set’s most illustrious names during New York Fashion Week.

For the low-key airport outing earlier that day however, Emily made a case for cosy dress codes. The mother-of-one hit the pavement in a pair of slouchy joggers with large red racing stripes running down the side, which she casually teamed with a matching black boob tube, ultimately tying the look together by wrapping a striped knit around her waist in case an extra layer was needed mid-flight.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport

The Netflix actress shielded her face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi with a pair of blacked-out cat-eye sunglasses, wearing her feathery brunette layers down loose in a straightened style. A pair of Puma’s widely-coveted Speedcat Ballet Sneakers in silver topped off her nonchalant attire - a design owned and popularised by Dua Lipa. Flanked with a series of black suitcases and carry-ons, Emily’s look made for an unbothered yet composed airport aesthetic.

© GC Images The actress made a case for boob tubes with her latest airport-ready look

Boob tubes have become something of a staple for the model across summer. Back in July, she once again headed out on the town, sporting a low-slung linen maxi skirt in a neutral sand hue, accentuated by a gold coin-studded belt that radiated vintage glamour. The model paired the linen garment with a white strapless top - more popularly known as the bandeau or boob tube.

© Sex And The City Carrie Bradshaw wears a boob tube in Sex And The City

Once a hallmark of 90s and Y2K wardrobes, the boob tube is officially back - and it’s still walking that perfect line between laid-back and sultry. A slinky, strapless strip of fabric, the silhouette has been beloved by fashion icons like Cher, Britney Spears and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Likewise, cool-girl brands spanning Alaïa to Courrèges have incorporated the simple yet effective style into their runway collections. Whether paired with low-rise jeans, a 90s-inspired midi skirt or kitten heels, the boob tube remains a low-effort high-impact piece for all to toy with.