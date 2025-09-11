Margot Robbie just wore the naked dress to end all naked dresses

Following the news that Cannes Film Festival banned naked dressing for 2025, the style set has been locked in while debating the relevance of the barely-there garment. Yet, Margot Robbie just silenced the chatter, stepping out for the UK premiere of her latest onscreen project A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London, sporting a transparent gown that attested to the genius of the unapologetically divisive trend.

The 35-year-old, who earlier this year welcomed her first child with producer husband Tom Ackerley, stepped out on the red carpet wearing a floor-kissing, crystal-encrusted gown that was a vision of sartorial craftsmanship. The piece, which hailed from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2025 collection, featured a heavily embellished patchwork of ornate beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric. Fine spaghetti straps and a low scooped back with jewel-dotted detailing webbed across made for a sleek, contemporary take on couture dressing.

© Getty Margot Robbie attends the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' UK premiere in London

The actress’ blonde hair was styled in a polished updo, complete with a slick middle parting and a beautiful balayage effect. A natural makeup blend highlighted her strikingly chiseled features, which have graced the big screen for revered films such as Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Margot was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Colin Farrell, who leaned into quintessentially British dress codes in a longline tan-toned trench coat, which was layered over a crisp white shirt and topped off with a traditional black tie.

© Getty The actress' crystal-encrusted gown hailed from Armani Privé's SS25 collection

Naked dressing has been a hot topic of debate throughout 2025. The aforementioned outlawing of the trend at Cannes was deemed by many as a subtle weaponisation of the female body, while others praised the decision for its innovation - sparking a move away from expected (some would go as far to say vulgar) barely-there attire.

Yet, and somewhat ironically, fashion and nudity enjoy a long-established symbiotic relationship. This has been the case since the 1960s, when the sexual revolution, second-wave feminism, and counterculture challenged conservative ideals, recasting nudity as a marker of liberation, protest, and self-expression.

© Getty Images Naked dresses have become a topic of debate among the style set

From the rise of the bikini to topless sunbathing in Europe and the prevalence of nude scenes in art and film, the body itself became a cultural statement. Designers such as Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Tom Ford later wove nudity into their work - balancing sensuality with shock to push fashion’s boundaries ever further.