Every time Jacob Elordi gave us a Hollywood-coded masterclass in men's style

They say there’s no rest for the wicked - and certainly none for Jacob Elordi. Fresh from gracing the Venice Film Festival with the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s gothic-horror Frankenstein, the actor has been busy embodying cinema’s most storied monster, receiving a thirteen-minute standing ovation for his efforts onscreen.
The 28-year-old subsequently touched down in Canada to attend this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, with his 2025 calendar also spanning the Sydney premiere of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, promotional work for On Swift Horses and wrapping Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie, which is set for release in the next year. The devil works hard, but Mr Elordi works harder.
You may also like
Safe to say, his wardrobe is used to working overtime too. With a helping hand from celebrity stylists Amy Komorowski, Nicola Formichetti, and Zoe Costello, the Brisbane native has single-handedly reinvigorated menswear with his deliciously unbothered street style. Think 90s-inspired outerwear, oversized knitwear, slogan baseball caps, classic trousers and, of course, buttery leather Bottega Veneta accessories - a brand for whom he serves as an ambassador.
Jacob’s foray into fashion doesn’t stop there. Paparazzi-swarmed appearances at fashion shows, stellar airport style and campaigns for brands including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Tag Heuer culminate into an unmatched sartorial CV. The 6'6 star turned tucking a book into his back pocket into a bona fide style flex - aided, of course, by his James Dean-esque cool, brooding screen presence, and that unmistakable soft Aussie drawl. A moment of silence for the girls and the gays.
From pristine tailoring to cosy cardigans and heavyweight leather jackets, we take a look back at the actor’s best fashion moments.
Jacob Elordi's Best Style Moments:
2023 GQ Men of the Year
The actor attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year in a charcoal pinstripe three-button suit from Bottega Veneta, featuring a subtly oversized trouser paired with a pale pineapple-hued viscose twill shirt.
82nd Venice International Film Festival
The 28-year-old touched down for the premiere of Frankenstein at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in a slouchy, double-breasted suit by Bottega Veneta, complete with a crimson pocket square.
Bottega Veneta SS25 Show
Jacob was spotted leaving Bottega Veneta's SS25 show sporting the brand's Andiamo bag in a tomato hue during Milan Fashion Week. The accessory contrasted the muted palette of his charcoal button-down knit and white trousers.
Palazzo Soranzo Van Axel Arrival
The actor stepped out in Venice wearing a navy Bottega Veneta co-ord centring a chore jacket, teamed with a pair of leather loafers and a graily baseball in apple green with yellow text.
Venice Film Festival 2025 Arrival
Never one to skip a stellar airport style moment, the Brisbane native touched down for the Venice Film Festival 2025 armed with his beloved graily hat, a crisp-cut white tee and Bottega's Cabat tote bag and matching Odyssey Intrecciato carry-on suitcase.
Reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s Flagship Store
Jacob stepped out at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, sporting a loose, lightweight, striped button-down shirt with an undone collar and flowing scarf detail.
Frankenstein Photocall
Another Venice appearance, the thespian took to the red carpet for the Frankenstein photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, wearing a crisp button-down shirt and pleated trousers by Bottega Veneta.
Valentino SS24 Show
The Euphoria star was lensed arriving at the Valentino spring/summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in a supple leather blazer, tailored shorts, a crisp white shirt and a matching black tie. A pair of patent ankle boots topped off the preppy aesthetic.
80th Venice International Film Festival
The Hollywood insider attended a photocall for Priscilla at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, donning a slate grey suit by Bottega Veneta, coolly layered over a crisp black shirt.
75th Berlinale International Film Festival
Debuting his new sideburns in preparation for Wuthering Heights, Jacob touched down in Berlin to attend a photocall for The Narrow Road To The Deep North during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, pairing some Margiela Tabis with a close-fitting chunky grey knit.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2024
Back in 2024, Jacob took his place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in custom grey Valentino shirt unbuttoned over a white tank top with high-rise dress trousers and black dress shoes. He also sported a silver Cartier Tank watch.
Charles Finch x Chanel Dinner
Jacob graced the Charles Finch x Chanel Night Before BAFTA Dinner, sporting a black suede Prada jacket, Adidas Sambas and a flirty little red neckerchief.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Much to the delight of fans, Jacob stepped out for The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2023 sporting a spring-ready yellow cardigan hailing from Prada's autumn/winter 2023 collection.
Saturday Night Live
Joining Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang on the SNL stage, Jacob performed a monologue while layered up in blue jeans, a white tee and a strawberry red collared knit by luxury LA-based brand The Elder Statesman.
Saint Laurent AW23 Show
Dressed in head-to-toe black courtesy of the beloved maison, Jacob attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear AW23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in 2022.
Burberry's Rodeo Drive Takeover
Leaning into quintessential British dress codes, the star joined Hollywood's inner circle at Burberry's Rodeo Drive Takeover. For the outing, he opted for a utilitarian look hailing from the brand, consisting of a mocha-hued knit layered over a dress shirt and tie, teamed with Burberry's Olympia crossbody.
The Today Show
Spotted outside The Today Show, Jacob delivered a masterclass in outerwear staples, sporting an XL black wool overcoat with a double-breasted silhouette, teamed with some aviators, blue jeans, brown Derby shoes, and a copy of W. H. Auden's Selected Poems.
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon 2022
In 2022, Jacob sat down with beloved talk show host Jimmy Fallon for an episode of The Tonight Show, cosied up in Celine's letterman jacket, teamed with a white T-shirt, checked trousers and a pair of loafers, also hailing from the French maison.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more