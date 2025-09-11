Every time Jacob Elordi gave us a Hollywood-coded masterclass in men's style

They say there’s no rest for the wicked - and certainly none for Jacob Elordi. Fresh from gracing the Venice Film Festival with the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s gothic-horror Frankenstein, the actor has been busy embodying cinema’s most storied monster, receiving a thirteen-minute standing ovation for his efforts onscreen.

The 28-year-old subsequently touched down in Canada to attend this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, with his 2025 calendar also spanning the Sydney premiere of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, promotional work for On Swift Horses and wrapping Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie, which is set for release in the next year. The devil works hard, but Mr Elordi works harder.

Safe to say, his wardrobe is used to working overtime too. With a helping hand from celebrity stylists Amy Komorowski, Nicola Formichetti, and Zoe Costello, the Brisbane native has single-handedly reinvigorated menswear with his deliciously unbothered street style. Think 90s-inspired outerwear, oversized knitwear, slogan baseball caps, classic trousers and, of course, buttery leather Bottega Veneta accessories - a brand for whom he serves as an ambassador.

Jacob’s foray into fashion doesn’t stop there. Paparazzi-swarmed appearances at fashion shows, stellar airport style and campaigns for brands including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Tag Heuer culminate into an unmatched sartorial CV. The 6'6 star turned tucking a book into his back pocket into a bona fide style flex - aided, of course, by his James Dean-esque cool, brooding screen presence, and that unmistakable soft Aussie drawl. A moment of silence for the girls and the gays.

From pristine tailoring to cosy cardigans and heavyweight leather jackets, we take a look back at the actor’s best fashion moments.

Jacob Elordi's Best Style Moments:

© Getty Images 2023 GQ Men of the Year The actor attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year in a charcoal pinstripe three-button suit from Bottega Veneta, featuring a subtly oversized trouser paired with a pale pineapple-hued viscose twill shirt.

82nd Venice International Film Festival The 28-year-old touched down for the premiere of Frankenstein at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in a slouchy, double-breasted suit by Bottega Veneta, complete with a crimson pocket square.

© Getty Images Bottega Veneta SS25 Show Jacob was spotted leaving Bottega Veneta's SS25 show sporting the brand's Andiamo bag in a tomato hue during Milan Fashion Week. The accessory contrasted the muted palette of his charcoal button-down knit and white trousers.

© Getty Images for Bottega Veneta Palazzo Soranzo Van Axel Arrival The actor stepped out in Venice wearing a navy Bottega Veneta co-ord centring a chore jacket, teamed with a pair of leather loafers and a graily baseball in apple green with yellow text.

© Getty Images for Bottega Veneta Venice Film Festival 2025 Arrival Never one to skip a stellar airport style moment, the Brisbane native touched down for the Venice Film Festival 2025 armed with his beloved graily hat, a crisp-cut white tee and Bottega's Cabat tote bag and matching Odyssey Intrecciato carry-on suitcase.

© Variety via Getty Images Reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s Flagship Store Jacob stepped out at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, sporting a loose, lightweight, striped button-down shirt with an undone collar and flowing scarf detail.



© Getty Images Frankenstein Photocall Another Venice appearance, the thespian took to the red carpet for the Frankenstein photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, wearing a crisp button-down shirt and pleated trousers by Bottega Veneta.

© Getty Images Valentino SS24 Show The Euphoria star was lensed arriving at the Valentino spring/summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in a supple leather blazer, tailored shorts, a crisp white shirt and a matching black tie. A pair of patent ankle boots topped off the preppy aesthetic.



© WireImage 80th Venice International Film Festival The Hollywood insider attended a photocall for Priscilla at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, donning a slate grey suit by Bottega Veneta, coolly layered over a crisp black shirt.



© WireImage 75th Berlinale International Film Festival Debuting his new sideburns in preparation for Wuthering Heights, Jacob touched down in Berlin to attend a photocall for The Narrow Road To The Deep North during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, pairing some Margiela Tabis with a close-fitting chunky grey knit.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2024 Back in 2024, Jacob took his place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in custom grey Valentino shirt unbuttoned over a white tank top with high-rise dress trousers and black dress shoes. He also sported a silver Cartier Tank watch.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Charles Finch x Chanel Dinner Jacob graced the Charles Finch x Chanel Night Before BAFTA Dinner, sporting a black suede Prada jacket, Adidas Sambas and a flirty little red neckerchief.



© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G The Kelly Clarkson Show Much to the delight of fans, Jacob stepped out for The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2023 sporting a spring-ready yellow cardigan hailing from Prada's autumn/winter 2023 collection.

© Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Saturday Night Live Joining Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang on the SNL stage, Jacob performed a monologue while layered up in blue jeans, a white tee and a strawberry red collared knit by luxury LA-based brand The Elder Statesman.

© Getty Images Saint Laurent AW23 Show Dressed in head-to-toe black courtesy of the beloved maison, Jacob attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear AW23 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in 2022.



© Getty Images for Burberry Burberry's Rodeo Drive Takeover Leaning into quintessential British dress codes, the star joined Hollywood's inner circle at Burberry's Rodeo Drive Takeover. For the outing, he opted for a utilitarian look hailing from the brand, consisting of a mocha-hued knit layered over a dress shirt and tie, teamed with Burberry's Olympia crossbody.

© GC Images The Today Show Spotted outside The Today Show, Jacob delivered a masterclass in outerwear staples, sporting an XL black wool overcoat with a double-breasted silhouette, teamed with some aviators, blue jeans, brown Derby shoes, and a copy of W. H. Auden's Selected Poems.