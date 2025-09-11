Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber channels school girl-chic in pleated mini skirt
The model shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Overcompensating - a series in which she stars

kaia gerber in long sheer black dress© WireImage
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Despite New York gearing up for its bi-annual fashion week, and in turn drawing the inner circle of the style set to the East Coast, Kaia Gerber remains very much focused on acting. The model and daughter of Cindy Crawford has officially made the shift to Hollywood - which comes as little surprise considering her Los Angeles roots and family status. 

Following in the footsteps of Cara Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski, the 24-year-old joins a host of fellow models who made the jump to cinema, doubling down on their skills when standing in front of a camera. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Kaia shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her time on the set of American comedy drama television series Overcompensating, created by Benito Skinner for Amazon Prime Video. The post came amidst news that the series was renewed for a new season. 

kaia gerber in pleated skirt and white shirt© @kaiagerber
The model celebrated the renewal of Overcompensating by sharing a sneak peak behind-the-scenes of the show

The Valentino muse posed on set for the playful moment, staying in character while sporting a crisp white shirt and a black mini skirt compete with school girl-coded pleats across the front and back. 

Kaia wore her dark brunette hair down loose in a sleek, straightened style, complete with a side parting reminiscent of 2010s beauty trends. She clasped her hands together in a praying pose, nodding to her untouchable onscreen role of campus queen bee.

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman depart from Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy© FilmMagic
Kaia and boyfriend Lewis Pullman touched down for the Venice Film Festival 2025

The series also stars Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco, and Rish Shah, with Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan in notable recurring roles. 

In addition to exercising her acting chops, Kaia has enjoyed a jam-packed summer. Alongside turning 24, the multi-hyphenate enjoyed time in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, touching down at the glamorous event alongside her boyfriend actor Lewis Pullman. The star also maintained the smooth running of her book club Library Science, hosting a series of events for the project which celebrates literature in all its glory. 

With season two of Overcompensating in the works, Kaia’s calendar shows no signs of easing up - and we wouldn't have it any other way.

