The Fashion Insider Diary: Minka Dink founder Minnie Roydon on building a brand from personal style

West London has a new muse - and it goes by the name of Minka Dink. The cool-girl brand is peppering the fashionscape with its feminine, playful designs - dreamt up by brand founder Minnie. Initially launched as ‘Made By Minnie’, the brand was born during the pandemic, when the then-Exeter student began hand-sewing tops and bags, subsequently selling them on Depop.

What started as a side project quickly gained traction, leading to the official launch of Minka Dink in April 2021. Backed by influencer buzz, the label grew into a full-time venture. Its girlish signatures - ruched button-downs, dark-wash denim and cosy striped knits - have become must-haves for twenty-somethings seeking effortless, everyday staples.

Taking cues from Kate Moss and Grace Murphy, Minnie has transformed her personal style into a brand signature - a fusion of It-Brit cool and cutesy kitsch. Below, she shares her styling secrets that prompted the launch of her coveted label.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Minnie Roydon

Date Night: This look was for a chilled date night at a pub in Notting Hill. I’m a denim lover through and through so for date night, I always reach for a pair of low-rise denim jeans and a nice top. This evening, I wore a ruffled blouse with brown trainers and my suede bag. For me, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and put together.

© @minnieroydon Denim is a go-to texture for the founder

© @minnieroydon Subtle ruffles are perfect for holiday dressing Holiday Style: I absolutely love a mini skirt on holiday. I have been loving clothing with dropped hems at the moment. Here I styled the mini skirt with a pair of suede boots for the evening but it also works great with Birkenstocks for a trip to the beach - always a summer essential for me!

A Day Of Work: Here, I am wearing our Navy Blue Elsa Cardigan paired with some light wash jeans - I love a denim and navy combo. Nine times out of ten, my outfit for work will involve a Minka Dink cardigan which serves as the perfect layer for any time of year. My Lalo 'The Shop' work bag is a daily essential that spices up even the simplest outfit, and my leopard Charlotte Simone coat is never far - I love adding a bold pattern when heading from the office to an evening plan out and about. © @minnieroydon Minka Dink knits promise an effortless autumn layer

© @minnieroydon Earth tones and suede are Minnie's autumnal staples A Chic Sunday Stroll: I love a chilled weekend look. On this day, I was grabbing a coffee and meeting some friends while wearing my favourite khaki jacket layered over a grey short sleeve knit, styled with mid-wash jeans and my brown suede bag. For me, this is such an easy, laid-back outfit but still looks put together by matching colours with accessories and shoes.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: Nothing makes me feel more confident than my Minka Dink Lila Jeans in Indigo. They are so flattering and dark denim is so versatile. I wore them on holiday earlier this year with a simple tank, a matching denim bag and my Jimmy Fairly sunglasses. © @minnieroydon The designer says a great pair of jeans are a must

What is the story behind Minka Dink?

Minka Dink started as a lockdown project where I was hand-sewing tops and bags in my university bedroom. It grew quickly, and by 2021, I launched my first manufactured collection. From there, it has evolved into a brand focused on timeless, versatile pieces designed to make every day styling easy, and make all women feel the most confident versions of themselves. We are now a team of five in London and it has been such a fun journey.

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Relaxed and versatile, incorporating playful colours or patterns in coats and accessories.

© @minnieroydon Minka Dink was founded in 2023 after Minnie started selling her designs at university

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work? How do you balance comfort and style?

Low-rise jeans, a nice blouse and a knit to layer, finished with a more statement jacket or coat. Denim is always my base as I find it super comfortable, and then I like to elevate with accessories or outerwear to achieve that balance of comfort and style.

What are your go-to brands?

Aside from Minka Dink, I love Charlotte Simone for coats - they are such a good way to level up your outfits. I also love Free People and Damson Madder for summer style.

© Minka Dink Short sleeved blouses, co-ords, denim and lightweight textures are core pieces of the collection

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I’ve always loved Kate Moss, her style always looks so effortless, and I’m a huge fan of low-rise everything. Right now, I’m obsessed with Kezia Cook, Hope Marsh and Grace Murphy on Instagram - they are all such amazing outfit builders. I’m also always constantly on Pinterest, saving looks for both my everyday outfits and styling inspiration for shoots.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

For me, bags are everything. I have built up a great collection of really nice bags in versatile colours - brown, black, burgundy etc so I can mix and match. A good bag pulls a look together instantly. Gold jewellery is also a non-negotiable for me, I never leave the house without earrings, necklaces or my rings.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe and collections?

For my job, I am constantly looking at what people are wearing, however, I try not to design or dress too trend-led. My wardrobe is built around well fitted, versatile staples, in easy-to-style colours, that I can wear in loads of different ways. I like to incorporate some trends and patterns more in coats, bags and shoes. For example, at the moment, I am loving studded bags paired with neutral outfits and getting so much wear out of my ballet flats.

© @minnieroydon The brand has garnered a cult following among Gen Z

What kind of woman do you design for?

The Minka Dink customer values quality and versatility of clothing. Pieces she can wear again and again and style in so many ways.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I love a co-ord, it is always my go to. Whether it is denim or pinstripe, it always feels standout. I’ll then finish the look with a great bag to tie it all together.