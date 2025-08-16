The Fashion Insider Diary: Tori Van Breugal on mastering high-energy, high-impact dressing

Few fashion influencers can claim they've amassed a cult following, fronted campaigns for brands including ASOS and interviewed Bella Hadid - but Tori Van Breugel can.

She’s the relatable face you need on your feed - battling hungover 5K runs after a nicotine-fuelled night out, swearing like a sailor (a woman of our own heart) and conjuring up divinely mismatched outfits that shouldn't work, but always do.

The London-born creator champions maximalism in all its glory. Chunky grandpa knits layered over XL boyfriend shirts, lace-frosted midi skirts teamed with football jerseys and kitsch baby tees styled over jorts pepper her colourful wardrobe - which doesn't know the meaning of dull.

She’s long been a fixture of the London style scene - so much so that I remember gifting her a T-shirt back when I was a PR intern for an emerging British brand. She posted a photo of herself wearing the piece, and I got my flowers. Needless to say, I definitely owe her one.

In between time spent zipping from London to Copenhagen in the name of fashion week alongside stylish comrades like Grace Murphy, Tori continues to toy with her playful palette. In a chronically online world where ‘quiet luxury’ reigns supreme, the creative’s style is carving out a necessary space for loud androgyny. After all, anyone who cites Adam Sandler as a source of outfit inspiration gets our vote.

Unlock Tori’s styling secrets below and immerse yourself in her bold sartorial world where more truly is more.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Tori Van Breugal

Date Night: I always want to feel sexy for date night - for myself and my man. I usually feel most myself in a suit style outfit. Here, I went for a wicked blazer that I got a while back, it’s a two-in-one blazer as it’s a waistcoat and a cropped tassel jacket put together. I paired it with an asymmetrical laced skirt because why not and some funky cowboy boots I picked up on my birthday trip with my boyfriend in Austin, Texas. Oh, and I always have to wear a pair of shades. © @torivanbreugel Tailoring is Tori's go-to for date night dressing

© @torivanbreugal Subtle ruffle detailing radiates off-duty charm Holiday Style: I used to find it hard to find my style in hotter climates and I feel like I’m finally finding my feet a little with it. I adore this flowy yellow two piece, with the subtle ruffle details. I decided to tie the strings around my neck somewhat in placement of a necklace, adding a little more oomph to the fit. I paired with little pops of purple in the bag and sandals, as to me yellow and purple is a match made in heaven.

A Day of Work: This is an outfit of dreams - the silhouette is phenomenal. I rented this outfit for Copenhagen Fashion Week, so I guess you could say 'a day in the office!' This is a more feminine take on a trouser suit and I think that’s why I immediately fell in love. I popped on a burgundy bucket hat to protect me from the rain and some loafers to add to the business-chic vibes. © @torivanbreugal Two-piece suits champion dressing for business and pleasure

© @torivanbreugal Comfort is key for styling weekend-ready looks A Chic Sunday Stroll: I find so much comfort in this outfit. This is the perfect combination of comfort and fashion to me. This whole 'fit is from one of my favourite brands called Marge Sherwood. A fun take on a tee by adding a shirt at the bottom of it to elevate it a little more and the layering of the laced skirt adds a little pattern clash. Whenever I go on long walks, I always have to chuck on a comfy trainer and at the moment I gravitate towards my Nike Shox (not good for rainy days though as you won’t return with white trainers...)

An Out That Sparks Confidence: This outfit was the perfect mixture of both feminine and masculine styles, and I feel like encapsulates my dress sense perfectly. Although my style does switch up daily depending on my mood, I do feel like chic street style/smart casual is the aesthetic I usually lean towards. Whether it’s a cap or a pair of sunnies, a facial accessory is always a must. I used to not wear as much colour, but I am loving a pop of colour in my outfits at the moment, here being in the shoes. Finally, a large bag is essential as I will pack everything in my bag, whether it’s to go outside for a little walk or being out all day - the contents of my bag never changes. © @torivanbreugal Tori-approved cow print was a breakout trend of 2025

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

In a few words my personal style is oversized, comfortable and chic.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work or events? How do you balance comfort and style?

My style is very dependent on my mood and what events I’m going to. At the moment, I have been leaning towards lace skirts paired with an oversized, structured blazer, boots and a baggy tee, - obviously paired with a pair of shades (I cannot leave the house without them). I always aim to be comfortable yet fashionable, so this look is a definite outfit repeat.

What are your go-to brands?

My favourite brands change all the time. The smaller brands I currently love are Marge Sherwood, Taiqpe, Blanca Studio, Laganini. Bigger brands are Issey Miyake, Maison Margiela, Ader Error, Andersson Bell, Stine Goya. And of course, my favourite sunglasses brands are Gentle Monster, Shevoke, Poppy Lissiman and Jimmy Fairly.

© @torivanbreugal The influencer is increasingly incorporating colour into her eclectic wardrobe

What outfit will always lift your spirits?

My main motto is 'fake it 'til you make it,' so whacking on an oversized suit always makes me feel top tier. E.g. A cool pair of shades, paired with either a loose shirt or a tee et voilà.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

My fashion icons are super random and represent my dual personalities. The first is Adam Sandler, being the ultimate chiller with his long baggy shorts. My second is Veneda Carter. I’ve followed her for years now and I find it really cool how she makes streetwear so chic. She also has a dope jewellery brand.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Since I am freelance, I work from home quite a lot of the time. I usually have certain days where I film at home and certain days where I edit. I’m not going to lie, the for editing days I could be sitting in my PJs all day. If I’m filming, I’m usually rushing in and out of different outfits.

© @torivanbreugal Tori's style marries quirky-cool and contemporary accessories

What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

My must-have accessories are a pair of glasses always! I usually never leave the house without them. I used to be a gold girl, but I am currently mixing metals and really enjoying the contrast. I am a creature of habit, so I have a rotation of six rings I wear and am in love with my Tilly Sveas silver T-bar necklace and earrings, as they are simple but effective and go with every outfit. I also do love a trucker cap from time to time, especially when it comes near to hair wash day.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Since social media, the world has become so fast paced, especially when it comes down to trends. So, I try to stay in my own lane and not get too lost within them, as I find this makes it hard to keep my own sense of style rather than copying everyone else. Some trends that have popped up that I leaned towards include Tabis. I own a pair myself and absolutely love them. It’s super easy to keep on top of trends when you work in social media as that is all you see online - especially if you have tendencies to doom scroll like me…sometimes!

What’s the key to curating the perfect Instagram feed?

I feel like a don’t have a certain aesthetic for my Instagram feed like others do, but I do use the app 'My Feed' to plan my feed ahead a little bit as I usually am a couple posts behind in order to allow myself to not feel like I have to shoot every single day and can live in the moment. But to be honest, I think there is no perfect Instagram feed and people should post what’s fun to them and not take it too seriously.

© @torivanbreugal The It-Brit has garnered a cult following online

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I think it has taken me a lot of time for my style to evolve - and it still changes daily. It’s hard nowadays with social media for people to dress like themselves and wear what they want to wear, rather than just sticking to what all their favourite influencers are wearing just because it may look cool. I love a subtle pattern clash sometimes, I think it can look refreshing and fun. If you’re wearing something monochrome, such as a black suit, I would add a metal brooch on the collar and a standout belt to add different elements to the outfit. But I would always remember to just be yourself and wear what makes you feel cool, calm and collected.

Do you have any fashion icks?

I wouldn’t say I have any fashion icks, but there are pieces that I don’t really like due to my own style. Such as ballet flats; I never really understood that trend, but I have seen people style them well, I guess it’s just not my jam.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

The most important thing to creating a memorable look is wearing something that you feel comfortable in and is fully you, as I feel like you will then vibrate high energy onto other people. For me personally, I would wear something that is a touch of your own like adding a cool brooch or wearing mix match earrings with your hair slicked back, something that you think will catch someone’s eye. I find accessories help do that.