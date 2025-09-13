The Fashion Insider Diary: Ôsalé founder Aliya Wilkinson on the spell of island girl Ibiza style

As we sink further into autumn, the lightweight knits, wide-leg jeans and cashmere scarves become more appealing by the day. Summer, swimwear and glimmering seascapes seem like a distant memory, yet this isn’t the case for everyone. Designer Aliya Wilkinson brings a pocket of sunshine with her wherever she goes - in the form of her beloved bikini brand Ôsalé.

When the creative founded Ôsalé in 2022, it wasn’t simply a swimwear brand she had in mind, but a way of bottling the spell of Ibiza itself. The island’s hedonistic spirit, salt-kissed mornings and glittering nights became her muse, woven into every figure-hugging silhouette and iridescent fabric. Drawing on the wanderlust of far-flung travels and a deep reverence for the natural world, Aliya dreamed up pieces that move effortlessly with the modern woman, from barefoot swims at dawn to poolside sundowners and midnight raves.

Since its inception, the brand has caught the attention of fashion pioneers including Maya Jama and Jessica Alba, who proudly debuted their Ôsalé swimwear for all to see via social media. The style set took note, and since, the brand has garnered a cult following who can’t resist a hit of sartorial dopamine, whether reclining beachside in the tropics or taking a stylish dip in the Hampstead ponds.

Discover how Aliya’s sun-kissed childhood in Ibiza continues to influence her celebrity-adored designs today and read on for her stellar styling tips below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Aliya Wilkinson

Date Night: My most recent date night was on holiday in Mallorca, when we splurged on dinner at Béns d’Avall near Deià, where the food and ocean views were incredible. I wore one of my own designs coming out next summer: a green linen-blend halter dress with gold detailing and a godet-cut skirt that made it extra floaty. I loved how it moved, it felt very special. © Aliya Wilkinson Linen is a go-to texture for summer date nights

© Aliya Wilkinson The founder says versatility to key when it comes to off-duty style Holiday Style: Holiday style for me is all about versatility. Here I am in Ibiza in my favourite Ôsalé swimsuit. I love how a one-piece works so many ways. By day I’ll throw on a sarong, and by night I’ll dress it up with a floaty black maxi skirt and chunky gold bangles and earrings. It’s effortless and makes packing for holidays so much easier.

A Day of Work: Most days I’m working from home while building Ôsalé, so it’s leggings! But for meetings I’ll wear wide-leg jeans with cowboy boots, a simple vest top and a fun jacket. I like keeping the base simple, then letting accessories do the work. © Aliya Wilkinson Aliya often lets her accessories take centre stage

© Aliya Wilkinson Marrying contrasting textures makes for a playful approach to weekend style A Chic Sunday Stroll: For a Sunday stroll I keep it relaxed but fun, comfy jeans, a vintage silk top, raffia bag and my favourite Thierry Lasry sunglasses. I love mixing textures like silk and raffia, it makes even the simplest look feel interesting.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: I always feel most confident in something bright or with a fabulous print. Colour instantly lifts my mood and makes me feel myself. Here I’m wearing the Ôsalé Margaux dress from a past collection; I love the tie-dye print, it reminds me of a bird’s-eye view of the ocean © Aliya Wilkinson The founder feels most confident in bold palettes

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Relaxed, eclectic and effortless. My style has been shaped by my Ibiza roots, I’m always drawn to that off-duty island ease but adapted with a London twist. Comfort is key, and I love mixing vintage finds, jewellery from my travels, and one-off pieces with personality.

What's your go to outfit for a busy day of work/events? How do you balance comfort and style?

For busy days I like something that’s easy but still feels put together. I had a pair of high-waisted emerald green linen trousers made in Vietnam a few years ago, and I practically live in them. For a smarter moment I’ll throw on a matching silk green top so it looks like a co-ord set, otherwise it’s just a black tank top, flat sandals and layered jewellery. Comfort always comes first, but I like having that pop of colour that makes me feel ready for anything.

© @osale.swimwear The designer's Ibiza-based childhood continues to inspired her dopamine-inducing designs

What are your go-to brands?

I love SIEDRÉS for their fun, easy pieces that feel playful but wearable, Anonymous Copenhagen for boots and ORAÏK, an Ibiza-based jeweller whose bohemian spirit I’m always drawn to. But honestly, I’m just as happy rummaging through vintage and charity shops - I love finding one-off treasures that no one else has.

What is your favourite celebrity Ôsalé look so far?

Jessica Alba in my Siren printed bikini. She looked so effortless and chic, which is exactly how I want women to feel in Ôsalé.

Who is the typical Ôsalé woman?

She’s confident, curious and loves to travel. She wants clothes that make her feel amazing but also work hard for her, a dress she can wear from the beach to dinner, or a swimsuit that doubles as a bodysuit. She values ease and versatility.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your designs? How do they inspire you?

I'm inspired by women like Poppy Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Kate Moss - a mix of boho ease, effortless cool and a little undone glamour. I love how they combine vintage, textures and accessories in a way that feels individual but never over-styled.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Jewellery is my weakness; I’m a total magpie. I love stacking bangles I inherited from my mum or using a chunky costume ring to knot my sarong. A raffia bag is another go-to; it instantly gives texture and a holiday feel, even in London.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into both your own wardrobe and collections?

I keep an eye on runway shows, street style and I love Pinterest for inspiration. For my own wardrobe, I’ll try a trend if it feels fun, but I always come back to vintage. With Ôsalé, I like to nod to trends through colour or print, but I keep the silhouettes timeless so women can wear them year after year.

© @osale.swimwear The brand's designs marry bohemian prints with vintage-inspired palettes

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I think it’s fun to clash prints and colours, fashion should feel playful. The trick is to have one main colour running through so it all ties together. I’ll often echo that shade in an accessory too, like a belt or bag, to make the whole look feel intentional.

What's your strategy for creating memorable swimwear looks?

For me, the most memorable swimwear looks always start with the fit. If it fits like a dream, you’ll naturally feel confident, and that’s what really makes the look. I think it’s all in the details: the perfect cut on the bum, or a little hidden structure inside that makes you feel supported. From there, I’ll play with colour or print to lift my mood and add easy layers if I’m heading beyond the beach. But the foundation is always how it makes you feel.