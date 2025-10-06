Meet Marques’Almeida - the brand taking contemporary fashion to punkish new heights

Marques'Almeida has long been disrupting the fashion game. With its kaleidoscopic palette and punkish spirit, the Portuguese brand continuously breathes new life into London’s fashion week schedule, delivering one riotous collection after another.

Painterly sunset hues splashed across raw-edged denim, flared peplum silhouettes, acid-wash jeans and fanciful feather trims (extending to joyous footwear) culminate in the brand’s sartorial DNA - envisioned by founders and couple Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida.

© Getty Images Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida during the finale of their SS26 collection catwalk show in London

The duo first crossed paths at Portugal’s Citex fashion school before relocating to London in 2009. Both went on to study at Central Saint Martins, later establishing their namesake label in 2011. They initially presented under Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East initiative for two seasons, before making their official London Fashion Week debut with the SS14 collection as part of the Newgen programme. Just a year later, in 2015, the duo secured international recognition by winning the coveted LVMH Prize.

Ever since, the pair has cultivated a devoted following, attracting customers who crave designs that are daring yet wearable - luxurious, accessible, and never, ever dull.

Can you tell me about your upbringing in Portugal?

We both grew up in Portugal. I (Marta) have two sisters and I’m the middle child and we were always sharing and swapping clothes. Growing up in Portugal, our exposure to fashion was quite limited, but we were both avid collectors of magazines, and we’d watch fashion on TV, videos, and DVDs whenever we could.

© Dylon Peplum silhouettes, vibrant hues and denim are house codes for the sustainable label

How did your love for fashion design come about?

Although it’s slightly cliché, my grandmother was a seamstress. She had a little atelier downstairs in her house, and I’d spend lots of time there - always going through bags of scraps and making things on her old wooden stand, which I loved. I did think about becoming a graphic designer for a bit, but it always came back to fashion. Paulo’s journey was a bit different. He’d always been drawn to product and architecture, but over time his focus shifted more towards fashion. That’s when he came across a fashion school, and not long after, we met and started working together.

What is it like running a brand as a couple?

I think it’s very similar to running a brand with anyone else, but we have a great relationship. Our skill sets complement each other, and we have a really good rapport. We do argue a lot, as we’re both very passionate about our different areas, but the brand is really a coming together of those skills. I think that’s what makes it so special.

© Dylon The couple first joined forces at Portugal’s Citex fashion school

Why do you think the brand has garnered such a loyal cult following? What are your best selling pieces?

I feel like we design pieces that are effortless and really easy to wear. The technical structure from Paulo’s side is very unique and special. Many of our best sellers are our wide-leg or boyfriend jeans - they’re probably the most iconic M’A pieces and have been around since the very beginning. Denim has been a big part of our collection from day one. People love our denim because it’s made to last, the cuts are amazing, and they’re so versatile - you can wear them high-waisted or really low on the hips. I think a lot of fashion, and particularly garments, is about how they make you feel when you wear them. Another more recent bestseller is our turtleneck puff-sleeve top. It’s interesting because it’s a mix of our styles: statement satin sleeves meet sporty jersey. It’s definitely more of an evening piece, but in a chic, effortless way and it can easily be dressed up or down.

What has been your favourite celebrity Marques'Almeida look?

Oh, it’s so hard to pick just one! We genuinely get excited anytime we see someone wearing Marques'Almeida - there’s something special about spotting the brand out in the world. Recently, Beyoncé and her backing dancers wore Marques'Almeida during the Houston leg of the Cowboy Carter Tour, which was absolutely amazing. And of course, Rihanna was one of our early supporters too. We met her at the British Fashion Awards when we won the Emerging Talent award - she told us how much she loved the brand, which was such an epic moment.

© Dylon The brand champions the narrative that garments should be made to last and passed down through generations

You often work with 'real' people and communities in your campaigns. Why is authenticity so important to your storytelling?

Authenticity is really important to us. We love working with real people and communities because it just feels honest, it’s not just about the clothes, it’s about how people actually live and express themselves. Including real people brings energy, personality, and life to our campaigns. At M’A we’ve always celebrated diversity and individuality, both in our team and the people we work with. Real people tell real stories, and that’s what makes our collections feel alive and connected.

When you look back at your early work post-Central Saint Martins, how has your design language evolved?

Saint Martins was all about pushing boundaries. Even after that, it was about being defiant - no one was really doing denim like we were. No one was doing the family casting we were doing, or the heavy, frayed edges. From there, we evolved denim into satin, furs, and even crystal. One thing we always say is that we treat all materials the same. I’d say a lot of that effortless, defiant vibe comes from those early years at Saint Martins. Our SS26 show was another step in that evolution. We played with airy, flowing drapes, inspired by scarves from the 90s. Loads of them were dragging across the dusty, industrial show floor, which looked amazing - the contrast was great.

© Getty Images The Portuguese couple brought their signature deconstructed silhouettes to their SS26 collection

What’s the most unexpected place you’ve drawn inspiration from recently?

I wouldn’t say there’s one particular source of inspiration for us, it’s mostly people. When we’re in London, we love just hopping on a bus and watching people as we go, especially teenagers. When we were working on M’A Kids, our childrenswear line, we were fascinated by how freely kids dress, completely untied to society or social norms. So yes, I’d say people are our biggest inspiration. We once did a whole collection inspired by Janis Joplin - more her personality and the way she carries herself than anything else. But honestly, it could just as easily be someone we spot in the supermarket.

If Marques’Almeida could be remembered for one thing, what would you want it to be?

I think as we look ahead to the next ten years of the brand, the sustainable side of fashion - which is already a big focus for us - is going to become even more important, along with social responsibility. If M’A could be remembered for one thing, it would be what we can pass on to the next generation. Paulo and I would love to share our knowledge and support future generations - we already teach and mentor students in Portugal. But M’A as a whole? I’d say we’d love to be remembered as “quietly defiant.”Back in 2011 when we were starting out, the way we did casting and welcomed people back wasn’t really the norm in the fashion industry. I hope people remember us for our generosity, inclusiveness, and the connections we create - and that we can pass that spirit on to the next generation.

© Dylon The brand partnered with Dylon Detergent for SS26

How did your partnership with Dylon come about?

The partnership with Dylon came about very organically, through the wonderful British Fashion Council. Our SS26 collection was all about color, and Dylon detergent is all about rejuvenating and renewing colours and fibres, so clothes can last longer. So when we learned about their mission, it felt like the perfect match.

How does the Marques’Almeida ethos align with Dylon’s work?

At Marques’ Almeida, SS26 was all about colour - but not just any colour, very particular shades that really matter to us. So it was important that those colours didn't fade. All of our pieces are designed to last and to be passed down from generation to generation. That’s why Dylon feels like such a natural fit. Their ethos is all about revitalising colour and keeping fabrics strong so they can be loved for years to come. In the end, we’re both sharing the same story - keeping pieces alive across generations.