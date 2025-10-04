The Fashion Insider Diary: Singer Taura Lamb on embracing curl power

Taura Lamb appears to have it all sussed. Not only is she blessed with a doll-like beauty one could quite honestly gawk at for hours, a stellar inner circle of gal pals and the new title of Mrs Topjaw (hats off to Jesse Burgess), but to top it off, she’s also got a cracking voice.

The British musician is at her core, a girls’ girl. When she’s not penning new music in Abbey Road Studios or jetting off alongside her food connoisseur husband, you’ll find her surrounded by her expansive friendship group - whose enviably fun shenanigans have likely made their way across your feed. (If you haven't seen snippets of Taura's hen-do, we recommend a quick stalk - even 'Justin Bieber' made an appearance.)

Consisting of actors Sophie Turner and Nadia Parkes, model and friend of H! Fashion Grace McGovern, PR supremo Holly Willems, and of course, rising music star Taura herself, this circle of longtime friends is a living celebration of girlhood - a theme the singer weaves through her songwriting.

While fashion is a source of great joy for the musician (corsets and 90s silhouettes are firm favourites), her true focus is always her hair. As a teen, she wrestled with her cascading ringlets. That tension now fuels her music, which serves as a message to her younger self to celebrate her distinctive tresses. She even threw a leaving party for her Ghds to celebrate the release of her dopamine-inducing single straighten my curls - a much-needed adieu to the influencer-propelled tyranny of the slicked-back bun.

We spoke to Taura about how her clothes and curls fuel her confidence - read on for her insights below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Taura Lamb

Date Night: This night we went to watch some comedy followed by dinner at Lagom - one of my husband’s all time favourite restaurants that I’d somehow never been to (it was worth the hype!) I wore a pretty casual cream tank and a pair of leather flares, then dressed it up with my fluffy Charlotte Simone coat, a very cute little Longchamp bag, heeled boots and some chunky gold accessories. © Taura Lamb Date nights call for a touch of Charlotte Simone

© Taura Lamb Silk scarves and crochet are off-duty essentials for the singer Holiday Style: Sorry for the loo selfie, I promise I was at the most gorgeous beach in Corfu! Here, I’m wearing an old Urban Outfitters dress, a vintage headband found on Depop, and of course my go-to holiday wear, the trusty Crocs.

A Day In The Studio: A home studio day writing some K-Pop alongside some Zoom besties in Nashville. I wore some big, baggy and very comfy Bershka jeans, a plain Cotton On brown tube top and Jimmy Fairly glasses. © Taura Lamb The singer spends a lot of her time in the studio

© Taura Lamb A Chic Sunday Stroll: I recently bought a long white skirt in summer and realised I felt like an actual princess all day, so invested in a autumn/winter black version. Here, we got coffees and walked to the pub for my mum and sister's birthday. I’m wearing a YAS skirt, ASOS jumper, Aldo boots, the bag was a Depop find (£12!) and the jacket is the brand spanking new Topshop - she's back baby!

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: This is my absolute go-to - a Miaou corset and some Eytys leather trousers. I always feel super confident in this, which is probably why will find me in a version of this look almost every single time I’m on stage. © Taura Lamb

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

I feel like my style is very mood-driven, so it changes a fair amount day to day. I often like to go quite extra and bold - sometimes I want to feel super glam and sleek, and in my day to day I’ll keep it very chilled and comfort-driven. I’m either drawn to bold statement pieces or minimal basics I can dress up or down - I like that mix and duality.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work/events? How do you balance comfort and style?

For my day to day, I’ll normally be in a studio so comfort is kind of key. My go-to for dressing it up if I have an event after is a heeled boot and a bold jacket/coat. I’ll also always dress up my basics with lots of accessories. My go-to outfit for a studio day followed by event would probably be a plain black tank top, a cool baggy tailored pant, then heeled boots, a gold hoop, and a nice jacket. Realistically, the boots and jacket come off in the studio, so I still get that comfort without losing the option to look pulled-together late.

© @tauralamb Playful yet laid-back is the singer's sartorial modus operandi

What are your go-to brands?

Miaou, Jaded (especially for holiday), Realisation Par, Cotton On for any basics, Eytys and Helsa.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I love that 90s simplicity-meets-glamour look - like Cindy Crawford in her famous Pepsi ad with big, gorgeous hair and makeup, massive gold hoops, paired with a white tank and denim shorts. She would often go with something really simple and dress it up, like a silk shirt and jeans, which has definitely had a big influence on my wardrobe. For street-style inspiration, I’m obsessed with Bárbara Inês’ It-girl vibe - she’s my go-to when I want to feel cool. When it comes to shoots and shows, I like pulling from much bolder, colourful references - 90s Dior campaigns, Paper Magazine, Charlie Chops shoots (obsessed), and i-D shoots always inspire me. Inevitably it often ends up a lot tamer, so I try to start with a much bigger and bolder reference than with every day style.

Hair-wise, Maria Isabel (@mariaisabel) has completely shifted how I see my curls. I used to think they gave me a Victorian-era English rose look and felt I had to dress either classically romantic or cutesy to match, but she’s massively inspired me to feel like they’re sexy and cool and glamorous which is way more up my street.

What are your must-have accessories and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I always have and always will love a gold hoop - I can promise there is a size for every occasion, but I normally like to go chunkier! I also recently got glasses, and I only need them for long distance but I want to wear them all the time. Mine are Jimmy Fairly, and they somehow make me look instantly more put-together (and way more clever, surely?)

© @tauralamb Taura recently wed Topjaw's Jesse Burgess

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I make a lot of Pinterest boards and usually hunt for statement pieces when I’m styling looks for shows or artwork. I’ll then mix those with my more basic wardrobe, which feels like the right balance for me. Every now and again, I definitely decide I categorically hate every single thing in my wardrobe, and do a bit of a reshuffle, but mostly I focus on collecting those bolder pieces here and there and pairing them with classics. That way I feel like I’m keeping up without losing my own style.

Your new song is titled 'straighten my curls' - how does your curly hair serve as a metaphor for your identity and self-expression?

Writing straighten my curls was a weirdly healing moment - my curls have been such a self-confidence sticking point in my life. I used to straighten my hair every single day without fail, so getting to a point where I can just wear my hair natural was a bigger deal than it sounds. I came across the ‘curly hair theory,’ one day, which is basically the idea that when you’re truly in a loving happy relationship, you stop feeling the need to change those little things to please anyone else and just show up as you. That felt so true for me - my husband was really the driving force of my confidence as he loves the curls, and that’s what kind of inspired the whole song. The lyric ‘and you hate it when I straighten my curls’ isn’t truly about hair, it’s about the joy of being loved for exactly who you are. So it feels like a little love letter, both to our relationship, and also to myself - it acts as a little reminder to stick to who I am and stay confident. When I finished writing, I felt like I was finally talking to my younger self and saying, “stop looking in the mirror and stressing so much, one day you’re going to love that hair."

© @gracemcgovern Taura on her wedding day lensed by H! Fashion star Grace McGovern

How do you take care of your curls?

As much as I love it, the routine to keep it looking it’s best is lengthy. Firstly, I started getting it cut at Unruly Curls (shout out Erika), rather than a regular hair dressers - I think over time this has made the biggest difference! I wash my hair once or twice a week, and switch it up between using Cantuu Sulphate Free shampoo and conditioner, or Curlsmith Essential Moisture shampoo and conditioner. I then do the ‘bowl method’ - this may require a TikTok search, but essentially, you fill up a bowl or your sink after your shower, and flip your head upside down and dunk, then scrunch all the water out (about 5 times). I’ll put Cantuu leave in conditioner in, and (apparently) the dunking ensures it’s spread evenly across your whole head. I’ll then drain the sink, and put in Cantuu Curl activator cream, followed by more scrunching, then Moco de Gorila Punk Style Hair Gel (more scrunching) and finally I’ll use the Curlsmith effortless waves spray and let it dry naturally. If I want it to last all week I’ll use a silk hair bag at night, but normally I just let it slowly turn into one massive knot then scrape it back before doing the whole 20 minute routine all over again!

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

For evenings, I usually gravitate towards black, so I try to make the silhouette and materials a bit more interesting. I love black silk, or sometimes I’ll go for a leather look. I tend to push my hair and makeup a bit more at night too - usually a brown smokey eye and making my curls as big as possible.

© @tauralamb Actress Sophie Turner, Taura’s longtime school friend, was one of her bridesmaids

You recently got married - how did you go about selecting your bridal look? Similarly, how did you choose your bridesmaids' dresses?

I had a super tough time choosing my dress - I went to what felt like 10 million dress shops and just couldn’t find anything I truly loved. In the end, I stumbled across Julita London on Instagram, and decided to have my dress made by Jo. We created a beautiful two-piece: a corset and a long skirt, with loads of pearling details to represent all my crybaby happy tears I was always bound to shed. We also made a super fun mini that I could swap into later in the night - Jo draped it in even more pearls, and had the train tied to the side for a bit of drama in the evening.

About a week before the wedding day, I realised I might not want to wear a corset for 15 hours. (I was right). One of my bridesmaids sent over the Noorah gown by Sonya Moda from Australia and luckily, I loved it. It was my final look of the day (three looks feels mad, but the dress code did say ‘extra’, so it was allowed), and I was very pleased to put something so soft and floaty and comfy on at 10pm! A top tip for all the corseted brides-to-be out there. For my Thursday outfit, I’d had a Pinterest photo saved for about two years - this super simple white satin strapless top with a low-waisted long skirt. I never figured out where it was from, and I really struggled to find anything like it. Finally, a few weeks before the wedding, I tracked it down, but of course, nowhere had it in stock in time. I reached out to the brand, Mare Mare, on Instagram, and they were so kind - they made sure it got to me just in time. A million thank yous to Mare Mare!