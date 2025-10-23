Millie Bobby Brown's open-back little black dress is perfect for easy Halloween costumes

When it comes to comfortable chic style, Millie Bobby Brown will forever reign supreme. The actress and new mother loves cosy style so much, she launched a namesake fashion label which strictly only produces soft and comfy products.

The latest product to drop under the Florence by Mills label is a cult classic in the fashion world, but like all of Millie’s self-designed products, it comes with a fun-loving twist and makes for the perfect base layer to any upcoming Halloween costumes.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie loves a cosy look, no matter the occasion

Posting to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, Millie showed off a micro mini plunging black dress, captioning it “little black dress for easy costumes.” She then followed up with another selfie of herself wearing the dress, saying, “black cat energy.”

© @milliebobbybrown Add a set of ears and a tail and you're ready to go

Thus, if you’re stuck for what to wear come October 31st, going as a classy black cat is MBB-approved.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie poses for the official product photos online, proving just how versatile the LBD is

The dress in question is currently only available on the US version of her website; however, it is on sale for an affordable $34.99. Made from an ultra-soft stretch cotton-blend fabric and featuring a surly open back detail, the slim-fitting style is a wardrobe staple like no other and can be worn season after season.

Fans of Millie will know that she rose to fame in Hollywood after playing the lead role of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things show. Her iconic character soon became one of the world's most notable Halloween costumes for years on end, with Elijah Wood, Halsey, and Sarah Hyland all dressing up as Millie’s character for the spooky season in the past.

Though Millie herself doesn’t seem to celebrate Halloween, this year might be a different story considering her recent posts. If our calculations are correct, an easy black cat costume using her ‘Softie Rib Open Back Mini Dress’ might just be on the cards.