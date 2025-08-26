Millie Bobby Brown is the ultimate cool mom in 90s-coded off duty outfit

Less than a week after Millie Bobby Brown announced she and her husband Jake Bongiovi had adopted their first child, the multihyphenate Gen-Z is back influencing our style moodboards on her social media. The 21-year-old's style agenda is as versatile as her career credentials, from 90s-coded Britney Spears-esque 'fits to styling up track pants and must-have accessories. In her latest post, Millie took to Instagram to showcase a new product launched with her brand Florence By Mills, but it was her sporty-chic outfit that caught the attention of fashion lovers.

Proving she's not a regular mom, she's a seriously cool mom, Millie shared a video with her 64.2m followers, launching her brand's new coffee pods (is there anything she can't do?).

To do so, she wore a minimalistic zip-up grey marl jacket, paired with rectangular-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses, proving that a good pair of sunnies can amp up the sophistication of even the most casual of outfits.

Her entire outfit exuded 90s cool. She embodied the laid-back polish of the decade, embraced by the It-girls of the era - all that was left to complete her vintage-infused look was a pair of low-rise jeans or capris.

Laid-back luxe is Millie's sartorial bread and butter - not only proven through her personal style agenda, but also through the pieces she creates for her clothing brand, Florence by Mills fashion. Cosy-chic knits, balletcore athleisurewear and pretty pyjamas make up her brand, which on the website explains "is made to be worn your way."

© @milliebobbybrown Elevated casual is her sartorial go-to

On August 21 2025, Millie took to Instagram to announce that she and Jake had expanded their family via adoption, adding a baby girl to their family.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." She finished with: "And then there were three."