Millie Bobby Brown coins it a 'cherry red autumn' in cosy mini shorts and a matching sweatshirt

Ah, autumn, how we love and loathe you. Despite the temperatures dropping and the rainy spells rudely interrupting the ability to wear suede boots, the in-between months are like catnip to fashion lovers, including Millie Bobby Brown. As someone who grew up in England, the It-Brit actress knows a thing or two about unpredictable weather, which is why her most recent cosy comfort outfit is the perfect transeasonal style staple.

If you didn’t already know, on top of being an actress, a new mother to her adopted daughter, and the youngest ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she also runs both a beauty and fashion empire. More often than not, she can be found sporting both her brands, proving just how elite they truly are.

Taking to her namesake fashion brand, Florence by Mills Instagram on Monday night, the Stranger Things star championed the cutest co-ord, while simultaneously coining it a cherry red autumn.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie is making cherry red the colour of AW25

Posing for a few snaps in her Range Rover, Millie can be seen sporting a pair of micro mini shorts and a matching crew-neck jumper, made from an ultra-soft cotton blend.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie's Crocs and socks combo is another AW25 style staple

To complete the vibrantly toned autumn outfit, Millie paired her coffee-run look with a pair of ribbed grey socks, bedazzled Crocs and a pair of slim brown sunglasses. She wore her long brunette locks out in a loose, waved style with a middle parting - a cool-girl style both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are known to love.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie's long brunette locks were the perfect accessory

Both the shorts and jumper are from her new Florence by Mills ‘Bing Cherry’ collection, which launched last week on September 4th. Currently, both styles are on sale when you buy the bundle, retailing for $65.

Also included in the cherry-toned collection is a Pointelle Tank & Shortie Set, another style which Millie Bobby Brown can’t get enough of, as well as a range of underwear and bras, zip-up sweatshirts, and a cropped cable knit.