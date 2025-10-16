Millie Bobby Brown dons furry thigh-high boots and mini shorts for AW25

Looking to upgrade your boot game this cosy season? Though suede and leather styles will forever reign supreme, Millie Bobby Brown's latest wardrobe investment proves that fluffy options have officially entered the chat for AW25.

Not one to shy away from bizarre fashion fins, the Stranger Things star shared a selection of snaps to her Instagram on Wednesday evening, showing off a pair of platform thigh-high boots, bedazzled with charms.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's cosy look is peak model off-duty

Posing for a few pictures in not one, but two, micro mini short co-ords, the new mother of one perfects off-duty dressing. In the first snap, Millie can be seen styling a baby blue zip-up hoodie and matching sweatsuit shorts from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills. To add a layer of warmth, Millie donned a pair of grey cheetah print boots from Crocs.

© @milliebobbybrown Charms are every Gen-Z's dream

The daring boot choice is from the brand's newest collection, dropping later this month. Titled the ‘Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot’, the faux fur footwear comes complete with 21 Jibbitz charms, two chains, and two extra-large embellishments, making them a statement like no other.

Completing the look, she added a Stella McCartney Black Falabella Box Handbag and a set of cateye black sunglasses. Her brunette bob was left out in a loosely waved middle part style, while her makeup remained natural and glowy.

© @milliebobbybrown The daring footwear choice clearly works with multiple looks

For the second look, Millie proved just how versatile the thigh-high boots really are, swapping out her sweatsuit for knitted black mini sorts and an off-the-shoulder top, also from her fashion label.

Currently retailing online for £159.99, the opinion-dividing boots received much praise in the comment section. Fans of Millie and her style saying: “Millie is serving looks” and “Mills with the fur..”

Faux fur in all forms is currently flooding the style sphere at the moment. From cosy coats and statement tote bags to scarves and gloves, the fluffy fabric is by far the most trending option on the market for AW25.

If you’re in the market for a pair of boots that are both comfortable and a conversation starter, Millie’s new Crocs are destined to do both.