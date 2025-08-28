Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's "favourite" micro shorts and crop top radiate model-off-duty
The new mother and wife of Jake Bongiovi just debuted a new Florence By Mills collection and it's ultra versatile

Millie Bobby Brown poses on a sofa in a purple outfit© @milliebobbybrown
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
If you thought becoming a first-time mother after adopting a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, earlier this summer was enough to keep Millie Bobby Brown busy, you’d be wrong. The It-Brit, actress, and founder of both beauty and fashion house, Florence by Mills, took the term ‘working mom’ to all new heights in recent days, debuting a new collection under the fashion arm of her business and coining it her “favourite thing we’ve dropped ever.” 

In a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Millie took the time to show off two new pieces from the new Power Mesh collection. Donning the ‘plunge long sleeve’ in black and the matching mini ‘shortie’ shorts, Millie perfected the iconic model off-duty aesthetic, which we all long for. In the video, she sang the new collection's praises, explaining: “For a girl who hates wearing a bra, you do not need to wear a bra with this top. I feel fully supported, so comfortable, this mesh is the fabric of the fall. It’s stretchy, it’s amazing, and you can style it up.” 

Millie Bobby Brown takes a mirror selfie in a black long sleeve shirt and mini shorts © Florence By Mills
The cute crop and micro mini short combo is perfect for lounging and pilates

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a photo in jeans and a black top© @florencebymillsfashion
Jeans and a cute top will forever be a fashionable go-to for the British actress

She then continued on to put her money where her mouth is, adding a pair of baggy jeans and a chunky studded belt, saying she would “pair this look with heels and a big hoop” for an “elevated” look. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a photo in jeans and a black top© @florencebymillsfashion
Millie proved just how versatile the new collection is

To take the look from post-yoga class to after-dark date night, the actress accessorised the cute top and jeans look with a black shoulder bag, a pair of sleek oval-shaped sunglasses and a pair of studded strappy heels and a lick of dewy lip gloss. 

Much like many of her other Florence By Mills collections, the new Power Mesh collection is currently only available for USA-based customers; however, it's likely that the range will be available to shop in the UK and globally very soon. 

Watch this space…

